LCAD presents Pacific Current MFA Thesis Exhibition at LCAD Gallery

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) is presenting Pacific Current, featuring artwork by the 2023 graduates from LCAD’s Masters of Fine Arts programs in Drawing and Painting. This impressive exhibition acknowledges the refreshing surge of talent, creativity and drive that highlights the relevancy of merging time-honored skills and current ideas.

The exhibition on display at LCAD Gallery will continue through June 25.

Olivia Stude, “Mom and Dad,” Oil on board, 48”x36”

LCAD Gallery is pleased to share this opportunity to view and purchase artwork by the following dedicated and talented artists: Amanda Kazemi, Chapman Hamborg, Emma Yervandyan, Erika Bradberry, Jack Cai, Jackie Nagel, Jason Dowd, Kacy Yu, Kayla Janes, Kelly Jane Smith-Fatten, Marie Saporito, Olivia Stude, Rupy Kaloti and Sumire Kudo.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. LCAD Gallery admission is always free.

 

