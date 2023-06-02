NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 44  | June 2, 2023Subscribe

Local democratic club features Congressional candidates 060223

Share this story

Local democratic club features Congressional candidates, LGBTQ speaker

By SARA HALL

As Pride Month begins, local democrats gathered this week to hear from new 2024 state Congressional candidates, as well as a local LGBTQ leader and advocate, and all three highlighted the need for acceptance, local engagement and standing up for the rights of marginalized communities.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting on Wednesday (May 31) featured presentations from 47th Congressional District candidates Joanna Weiss and Dom Jones. Also during the meeting, Peg Corley, executive director of LGBTQ Center OC, shared a talk about “LBGTQ+ advocacy in an era of the politicization of marginalized communities.”

Along with Laguna Beach, the 47th Congressional includes Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, and portions of Lake Forest and Foothill Ranch. It is currently represented by Democrat Katie Porter, who announced that she will be running for the U.S. Senate seat (incumbent Dianne Feinstein is retiring).

Local democratic club feature s Dom Jones Joanna Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the candidates/LBDC

(L-R) Laguna Beach Democratic Club featured comments from Dom Jones and Joanna Weiss, candidates for Congressional District 47

Jones was passionate as she spoke about issues facing the LGBTQAI+ community.

Despite the milestones past advocates have achieved, the community continues to face disproportionate levels of discrimination, often violent in nature.

“We must not turn a blind eye to this reality,” Jones said.

Far-right extremists are targeting the community, she emphasized. These groups “driven by their own distorted ideologies” direct their anger at more vulnerable groups with intention of silencing their voices and suppressing their rights, she said.

“And why do they focus on the trans community?” she asked the audience. “Because, and listen carefully, the visibility and empowerment of transgender individuals threatens their narrow world view.”

Trans people have become beacons of resilience, challenging societal norms and receiving recognition. By targeting them, extremists hope to halt their progression, she explained.

“It sends a chilling message to all who dare to challenge the status quo,” Jones said.

Throughout her comments, Jones emphasized love thy neighbor, and highlighted the need for empathy, compassion and understanding of others.

She’s committed to the issue, because growing up Jones knew she identified differently, but didn’t know the vernacular. There were pressures and a lack of acceptance for her to live her truth of being queer, Jones said.

“It’s high time that we ensure that no one else must suffer in silence,” she said. “We need to work together and we need to be invested in paving the way for new generations to come forward and say, ‘This is a country that I can get behind. This is a land that I am proud of to say it’s mine.’”

 It’s an urgent matter, Jones added, sharing some statistics about crimes against the transgender community. The numbers paint a bleak picture of society, she said.

“As a member of Congress, if you would give me the humble opportunity to do so in 2024, I pledge to champion the rights of our community. I will work tirelessly to pass legislation that protects and empowers our community,” Jones said. “That’s my commitment, it goes beyond mere words, it is a conviction that is rooted in empathy, knowledge and a deep understanding of the political landscape.”

Constituents need to look at their leaders and see people that are compassionate, loving and understanding.

If elected, Jones promised to be a champion for the justice, equality, fairness and voices of the residents of the 47th District. It’s a new chapter in the nation’s story, she said, and she embraces the challenges that lie ahead with unwavering determination.

“Orange County has an opportunity to be a beacon of light for the nation,” Jones said. “Orange County has the opportunity to elect the first-ever African American queer woman to ever get elected to Congress in Orange County’s history. That is the opportunity that lays before you.”

As the founder and former president of Women for American Values and Ethics, a diverse group of women that engages, educates and empowers its members and the community, Weiss focused on some similar issues and worked to change Orange County from red to blue in 2018.

“We’ve tried to move the needle with visibility here in Orange County,” Weiss said, noting that June is Pride Month.

Weiss also shared some of her background. She grew up in Orange County and attended Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo. There, she learned about injustices and inequities. She started lobbying for human rights and advocated for a healthy planet.

“And an activist was born,” Weiss said.

At Saddleback College, she was elected student body president and traveled to Washington, D.C. and Sacramento regularly working on legislation affecting four-year and community colleges. She went on to University of California, Los Angeles, and then the University of Southern California for law school. She and her husband put themselves through law school, but graduated with “pretty crushing debt,” she said.

They moved to Costa Mesa, where she started practicing law and chaired the pro bono programs at the law firm she was at. Weiss worked with domestic violence survivors, seniors on fixed incomes and special needs students. They now live in Newport Coast.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Weiss also spoke about some of the issues most important to her, including abortion rights.

“Unfortunately, abortion rights are under attack,” Weiss said.

According to Weiss, Congress is attempting to implement a nationwide ban on abortion and what they’re not able to do nationwide, they’re attempting to do incrementally through actions like restricting access to medication abortion, she stated.

This is a personal issue for Weiss, who shared a story about her grandmother traveling out of state to have an abortion in 1940 and, after receiving poor medical care, she nearly died. Weiss, who has two daughters and a son, said some college systems are also now weighing whether or not to offer or remove certain health services related to abortion.

“(My college-aged daughter is) now growing up in a time where she and her friends have fewer rights than we did when we were their age,” Weiss said. “We’ve made great strides with women and education, sending more girls to college and graduate school than ever before, but we cannot go back to a time where girls are not afforded the same opportunities to complete their education and enter the workforce.”

Weiss also discussed supporting Medicare and social security, noting the hardships many seniors face, including her own parents, when they have to deal with health challenges. Many seniors retire now without any life savings, Weiss pointed out.

“I know the importance of these programs and will fight to strengthen and defend them,” she said.

She also addressed the climate crisis, another key issue for Weiss. A healthy planet and clean oceans are incredibly important, said Weiss, who also surfs. Her daughter was “terrified” when it snowed in Southern California recently, she noted, because it emphasized that climate change is real and already here.

“She’s not wrong,” Weiss said.

They also need to work on not just the impacts of climate change, but the underlying issues as well before it gets worse, she added.

In the 47th District, coastal erosion and above-ground electrical poles pose significant threats to local communities, she said.

“I will fight to bring back federal funding so that the costs of addressing these issues are not borne by the residents alone,” Weiss said.

Weiss also discussed her “pathway to victory,” noting the voter turnout of women in the district and how she stands in contrast with Republican candidate Scott Baugh.

Wednesday’s meeting also included a presentation from Corley, who heads up the LGBTQ Center OC. Corley spoke about anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced this year so far (more than any two years combined in the last five years, she said), drag queen storytime, and that Pride parades and flags are under attack.

“There are more of us than there are of them, but they are louder,” Corley said.

She also commented on the importance of advocacy, the need for safe and affirming schools, and how allies can help.

“When you hear someone make a disparaging comment about any marginalized community, gone are the days of just walking away, you have to say something,” Corley said.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.