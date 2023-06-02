NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: June in your garden

The Plant Man: June in your garden

By Steve Kawaratani

“June is the gateway to summer.”

–Jean Hersey

Even in the midst of June gloom, characterized by a seemingly endless marine layer of low-lying clouds and even drizzles, the sun may break through in the afternoon. With the thought of sunshine and warmer weather as motivation, a gardener needn’t be indolent, as there is plenty to do in our gardens. Besides, with dad and grad celebrations upcoming, the garden must look good in June.

Read on and let’s get to your questions:

Q: Was Father’s Day invented by greeting card manufacturers?

A: It was Mrs. John B. Dodd, of Washington state, who first proposed the idea of a “Father’s Day” in 1909. The first Father’s Day was observed on June 19, 1910 and in 1966 President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

Q: What can I plant this month?

A: June is a great time to plant summer vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. It’s also a good time to plant annuals like marigolds, zinnias and petunias.

The Plant Man June in your garden mulch

Q: Do I need to mulch my garden?

A: Your garden will benefit with a layer of quality planter’s mix or mulch around your plants to help retain moisture in the soil and keep weeds at bay.

Q: What if I don’t have a garden?

A: Consider exploring trails just off Top of the World or Crystal Cove State to enjoy a natural wilderness garden.

The Plant Man June in your garden oil

Q: I’m seeing aphids on my roses. What should I do?

A: Keep a vigilant eye out for pests like aphids, spider mites and whiteflies, which can damage your plants. Consider using a natural pest control method like horticultural oil.

Q: With the overcast weather, do I need to water my garden?

A: With no measurable rainfall anticipated during June, it’s important to keep your plants hydrated. Water deeply once or twice a week, depending on the weather.

Q: Do I need to fertilize?

A: Apply a slow-release fertilizer monthly to keep your plants strong and healthy.

June is a great month, with the summer solstice less than three weeks distant, and Flag Day, graduations and Father’s Day filling our calendars. Take time to enjoy and share your garden with family and friends, who will admire the fruits of your labor. And soon, it will be sunny and warm in Laguna.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

