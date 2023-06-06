NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023

A warm send-off for LBFD Division Chief Api Weinert

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Friday morning, June 2, there was a fond farewell ceremony for Laguna Beach Fire Department Division Chief Api Weinert at Fire Station 2, recognizing his 35 years of dedicated service to the department. Among the well-wishers giving Weinert a grand send-off as he retires from the LBFD, were Fire Chief Niko King, Battalion Chief Andrew Hill (who organized the event), LBPD fire personnel, dear friends from Fire and Forestry, Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano, OC Fire Authority Chaplain Edward Valdez, (both Stefano and Valdez are retired from the LBFD), LBPD and LB Lifeguard personnel and myriad community members.

Throughout the ceremony, comments were said (and echoed) about the remarkable influence Weinert has had on so many through his dedication, work ethic and ability to help in every situation – truly a much-loved role model and hero.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Fire Chief and Laguna Beach Fire Department Division Chief Api Weinert, holding a Division Chief helmet and position badges plaque commemorating his service to the LBFD

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFD Battalion Chief Andrew Hill sharing Weinert’s Division Chief helmet, signed by well-wishers

Click on photo for a larger image

LBFD Capt. Tom Padden getting ready to present the LBFD Division Chief ax plaque to Weinert

Click on photo for a larger image

Weinert’s Division Chief helmet, plaques and awards, and commendations proudly displayed

Click on photo for a larger image

Megan Weinert (Api’s wife) with LBFD Battalion Chief Andrew Hill

 

