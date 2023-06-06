NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023Subscribe

Blessing of Artists welcomes guests to prayer 060623

Share this story

Blessing of Artists welcomes guests to prayer and a ceremony of thanksgiving

On Sunday, June 4, the Blessing of Artists took place at 4 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Artists in addition to community members were welcomed to prayer and the thanksgiving ceremony, with clergy representing a variety of faiths delivering blessings.

Sponsored by St. Catherine of Siena Council and Laguna Beach Interfaith Council, this annual prayer service brings together those in our community who keep the reputation of Laguna Beach as a “city of art.” The ceremony recognizes the talents and gifts the artists share with prayer and blessing, as they enter the summer season of art.

Blessing of the Artists Jay Grant

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Greg Sowle

Jay Grant, Networks Community Church, is at the end of the clergy line delivering blessings

Blessing of the Artists Bob Whalen at ambo

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen shares his message from the ambo (pulpit)

Blessing of the Artists cantor

Click on photo for a larger image

Cantor Lori Jackson at the microphone while artists and community members receive blessings

Blessing of the Artists Grant at ambo

Click on photo for a larger image

From the ambo (pulpit), Jay Grant addresses guests in the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church

Blessing of the Artists Whalen on patio

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Whalen and wife Kirsten, Festival of Arts artist, chat with attendees on the church patio

Blessing of the Artists food

Click on photo for a larger image

A food, wine and dessert reception followed the ceremony

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.