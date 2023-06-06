NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 45  | June 6, 2023

KelpFest returns to Main Beach 060623

KelpFest returns to Main Beach

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Ocean Foundation brought back the KelpFest on Saturday, June 3 on the cobblestones at Main Beach and crowds attended to pay homage to the kelp that supports our vital coastal resources. Hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation, together with dedicated partner organizations, KelpFest celebrates Laguna Beach’s unique shoreline, the coast and the kelp.

The festival featured music, activities, informational booths, games and art. Highlights this year included a live art creation, ukulele performances by the Seaside Serenaders and edible kelp snacks.

Kelp lovers, (L-R) Barbara MacGillivray, Tom Lamb and Greg MacGillivray

Tom Joliet and the Seaside Serenaders

A small visitor learns about sharks from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach

12tides offered samples of ocean-friendly, organic kelp chips made with kelp from regenerative ocean farms

Pacific Marine Mammal Center featured a quiz on “Furry Friends”

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, represented by Jinger Wallace (on left) and Charlotte Masarik

Visitors stroll among the booths

Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the beaches, intertidal zone, watersheds and ocean waters of Laguna Beach by promoting ocean literacy, emphasizing the importance of coastal ecosystems, community involvement, and an interest in nature for all residents and visitors of Laguna Beach. 

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, contact the Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Berube at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

