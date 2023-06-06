NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund receives grant FP 060623

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund receives grant from the Festival of Arts

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund (SAEF) trustees are pleased to announce receipt of a generous $4,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. This grant will aid in funding in-person art classes and instructional art kits created by Laguna Beach artists for military personnel and families as well as other underserved populations.

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund (SAEF) is in year eleven of partnering with other organizations to fund art classes for these underserved populations taught by Laguna Beach artists. Not only has the military benefited from these opportunities, but others include at-risk youth, low-income seniors, homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovery, and more. Grants like this one from the Foundation afford SAEF the opportunity for greater outreach.

 

