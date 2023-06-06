NewLeftHeader

Vehicle break-ins prevention 060623

Vehicle break-ins prevention

By Nicole Rice, LBPD Community Services Officer

(Crime Prevention)

There are many ways to prevent your vehicle from being broken into. One way is not leaving items of value in plain view inside of your car. Leaving items in your car can give the criminal motivation in breaking into your car to retrieve the item.

vehicle break ins car

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Don’t tempt criminals by leaving items in plain sight

Take your items inside of your home instead of leaving them overnight. If you must leave the item in your vehicle, leave it in the trunk. It should be noted items of value can be smaller items such as loose change, sunglasses, etc.

Always park in the garage if available, and close the garage door after you park. If a garage is not available, park in a well-lit area that is very visible to yourself or your neighbors.

Make sure to lock your car doors, roll up the windows and set the car alarm.

 

