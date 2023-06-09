Jean Stern Presents: The Art and History of California’s Missions
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
If you grew up in California, or raised children here, you likely have some passing knowledge about our state’s 21 Spanish missions, which stretch north to Sonoma and south to San Diego (with Mission San Juan Capistrano in our backyard). It used to be a ubiquitous topic for fourth graders studying California history. Beyond popsicle sticks, sugar cubes and weekend visits to Michaels to find miniature fountains and bells with which to build models of the missions, students studied how Europeans discovered, conquered and developed the land we now call our own.
In 2017, the California Common Core curriculum began veering away from the mission project due to its problematic and often “offensive” narrative. “Missions were sites of conflict, conquest, and forced labor,” reads the History-Social Science Framework for California Public Schools adopted in 2016. “Students should consider cultural differences, such as gender roles and religious beliefs, in order to better understand the dynamics of Native and Spanish interaction.”
The complicated history of California’s missions, and their impact on both the indigenous population and the land itself, underscores the value of understanding and studying what happened. Alongside that history hangs the rich art that many of these missions inspired. What better way to explore the topic, and examine the resulting photographs and paintings, than through the eyes of a local art historian?
The Laguna Art Museum (LAM) hosted a lecture last Sunday as part of the Jean Stern Presents series. These presentations take place the first Sunday of each month, offering the public access to in-depth discussions by LAM’s Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern. Past topics have included The Life & Art of Anna Hills, Artists as Conservationists and The Art of Looking at Art, among others.
Click on photo for a larger image
The “Jean Stern Presents” series takes place on the first Sunday of each month at the Laguna Art Museum. This month’s lecture covered the art and history of the California missions.
Stern comes to the material well prepared. An art historian and retired museum director, he specializes in the paintings of the California Impressionist period. Stern met Joan Irvine Smith in the 1990s and worked with her to establish, develop and direct The Irvine Museum, whose collection was eventually gifted to UCI in 2016. Now in his 70s, Stern gifts his own knowledge and insights to the Laguna Art Museum and its visitors.
Click on photo for a larger image
Art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern is the former director of The Irvine Museum, specializing in California Impressionist paintings
Stern’s Missions of California included more than 100 slides and a 60-minute presentation on both the history and art represented by many of the state’s missions, including San Diego, San Juan Capistrano, San Gabriel and Santa Barbara. We discovered how California came by its name (from a romance novel!). Why missions typically incorporate the word “San.” Why several missions were forced to move off their original sites (this is where history gets problematic). Why many missions crumbled and fell into disrepair (spoiler alert: it’s largely the looting), and how the mission system came to an end.
Along the way, we were also treated to the wonderful artwork of Anna Hills, Joseph Kleitsch, William Wendt, Franz Bischoff, Oriana Weatherbee Day, Edwin Deakin and many others. We witnessed the “then” and “now” of several mission sites and learned what happened to them over time.
Click on photo for a larger image
Stern’s presentation covered several of the California missions, showing their evolution across time in both photographs and paintings
Although the land now known as California has been inhabited for 12,000 years, European explorers didn’t discover its shores until 1542. Back then, a popular romance novel, Las Sergas de Esplandián (penned by Spanish author Garci Ordóñez de Montalvo in 1510), described an idyllic island, much like the Garden of Eden, full of gold and ruled by strong and beautiful black women. Their queen was Calafia, the name that inspired California.
For the next 150 years, the Jesuits, the British Navy stationed in Canada and even Russian fur trappers threatened to control the coastal land. By 1767, King Carlos III of Spain expelled the Jesuits from his kingdom. Six years later, Pope Clement XIV banned the order from the church. The Jesuits weren’t reinstated until 1814 when they reorganized as educators.
In 1769, in their stead, Carlos appointed a Franciscan priest, Father Junipero Serra, to establish the missions in Alta California. The purpose of the missions, of course, was to educate the indigenous communities and convert them to Catholicism. It also laid down a marker to Spain’s claim on the land.
“[Serra] was extremely religious,” Stern said. “That was his entire life. It was said that he never once told a joke. He absolutely turned away from whatever pleasure there was in life. So just the kind of guy you want to work with.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Copy of a portrait of Franciscan priest Father Junipero Serra that belonged to the Colegio de la Santa Cruz, Queretaro, Mexico from the early 20th century
The 21 California missions and four asistencias (branch missions) were founded between 1769 and 1823 in Alta California. Presidios (forts) and pueblos (towns) were established alongside these missions because of their ideal location near arable land, reliable water sources and large native Californian villages. “It was a good place to start a town because if anything went wrong, they were protected by the soldiers in the presidio,” said Stern.
While it seemed a good idea to keep missions near presidios where they could enjoy protection by Spanish soldiers, it turned out the soldiers didn’t always have “protection” on their minds. They weren’t allowed to bring wives or other women with them from Spain. They began molesting the indigenous women, forcing many missions to move away from the presidios, including Mission San Carlos de Borromeo de Carmelo, originally founded in the Monterey Presidio in 1770, but relocated to Carmel Valley in 1771.
Click on photo for a larger image
Mission San Carlos Borromeo as it would have looked in the 1820s. The painting is by Oriana Weatherbee Day
In general, the missions were built about 30 miles apart (or a day’s horse ride away). “San,” of course, means “saint” in Spanish. The missions were named after the saints on the feast date of their founding.
Mission San Juan Capistrano, founded in 1776, was the seventh mission. A Sunday morning earthquake on December 8, 1812 destroyed the stone church, killing 40 worshippers and two young boys ringing the bell in the 120-foot tower. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake also damaged Mission San Gabriel Arcángel.
Click on photo for a larger image
Mission San Juan Capistrano, founded in 1776, as it looked in circa 1800 (painted in 1894 by Fred Behre and John Gutzon Borglum). The yellow lines on the photo show the height of the bell tower that collapsed in the earthquake and killed the two boys
In 1821, Mexico broke away from Spain and declared the entire American southwest as their own, bringing an end to Spain’s mission endeavor. Mexico secularized the missions in 1833 and stripped them of their landholdings, ordering that much of the land be returned to the Native American population. Those holdings were vast. Mission San Gabriel controlled 500,000 acres. San Juan Capistrano held another 300,000, including all the coastal lands from Huntington Beach to San Clemente and inland to the Santa Ana Mountains.
Within a few years, however, land designated for the indigenous population ended up in the public domain and under the control of the California governor, who had the authority to issue land grants and transferred the property to his friends and relatives. Many of these grants were eventually declared unlawful and reversed, but generally not to the benefit of the Native Americans.
Click on photo for a larger image
Ferdinand Deppe’s detail of the San Gabriel Mission (1832-1835)
Locals began looting the missions of their iconic tiles, leaving the structures exposed and vulnerable. Built primarily out of adobe (nothing more than hardened clay), the missions relied on the tile for protection from the elements. Without the tile, rain eventually eroded the structures and caused them to crumble. While efforts have been made to rebuild the sites and restore the tile, several photographs and paintings offered accounts of the ruined buildings.
Other missions of note were San Luis Rey (founded in 1816), the only mission continuing to serve the local population without interruption. It’s also the only mission with a free-standing bell tower. Mission San Francisco Solano, founded in 1823, was the 21st and last mission to be founded. It’s located in Sonoma and is the northern most mission.
The architectural influence of California’s missions can be seen throughout the state today with our adobe and tile buildings, interior courtyards and gardens built around patios and fountains (known, of course, as “mission architecture”). The missions also laid the foundation for religious education, agriculture and early ranching.
Click on photo for a larger image
Joseph Kleitsch, Mission San Juan Capistrano (1924)
But history, as we know, is complicated. Some critics have compared these missions to concentration camps, forcing the indigenous population into slavery and prostitution. Europeans also introduced new diseases into the population. Prior to the mission system, there were an estimated 300,000 native Californians. By 1834, scholars believe only 20,000 remained.
This opportunity to reflect on our past, guided by the experience and wisdom of a scholar like Stern, is a great opportunity. One that’s offered regularly by LAM.
For a more in-depth examination of this topic, look for California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820-1930, edited by Katherine Manthorne with a forward by former LAM Executive Director Malcolm Warner on sale at the LAM gift store.
Click on photo for a larger image
“California Mexicana: Missions to Murals, 1820-1930,” edited by Katherine Manthorne, is available at the LAM bookstore
The next Jean Stern Presents series will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 10 a.m. Stern will discuss The Life and Art of Joseph Kleitsch, in conjunction with the opening of the Kleitsch exhibition at LAM on June 24. For more information and to acquire tickets, visit the LAM website by clicking here.
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.