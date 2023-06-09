NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Art-A-Fair kicks off June 30, get 25% discount 060923

Share this story

Art-A-Fair kicks off June 30, get 25% discount on tickets online and sign up for a workshop

As summer approaches, Laguna Beach is gearing up for a spectacular splash of color, creativity and craftsmanship with the return of Laguna Art-A-Fair 2023. Opening its doors on June 30, this year’s festival promises to be the most captivating in its illustrious 57-year history. Art enthusiasts and artists from around the globe will gather here to celebrate a dazzling array of original creations and vibrant performances. Adding to the excitement, an unbeatable 25% discount on pre-sale tickets is now available online – a fantastic value not to be missed.

For those eager to secure their spot, a quick visit online, by clicking here, will reveal a generous 25% discount if you use the code “PRESALE.” You have options galore with a Season Pass for $15, a One Day Pass for $10, or a Senior/Student Season Pass for $8. Plus, military personnel, Laguna Beach residents and kids under 12 get in for free.

art a fair Christie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Art-A-Fair

Artist Christie Grimstad

Art-A-Fair isn’t just an exhibition; it’s an experience. There’s an opportunity for everyone to get hands-on with art, thanks to the wide variety of workshops available. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill art classes – we’re talking about 20 different, completely immersive workshops spread across 62 dates. Have you ever wanted to try acrylic pours on coasters or ornaments, jewelry making, basketry or even gourd workshops? This is your chance. Each four-hour workshop comes with a 30-minute lunch break and materials are included, and all levels of artistic ability are welcome.

Even better, when you sign up for a workshop, you’ll receive a $5 off $50 purchase coupon, a perfect opportunity to grab a piece of art to remember the day.

art a fair watercolor artist

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Teressa Lynn Jackson working at her booth

Situated in the picturesque Laguna Canyon, the Laguna Art-A-Fair offers more than an art showcase. It’s a sensory adventure of music, cuisine, live demonstrations, and, of course, a plethora of visual art, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber art and more.

This is not just another art fair. It’s a summer essential. Check out their website by clicking here and sign up for a workshop.

Since 1967, Laguna Art-A-Fair has been part of the Laguna summer art scene and is the city’s sole international art exhibition. Laguna Art-A-Fair is a membership organization and artist cooperative making all members an integral part of the show’s operations. A juried art exhibit, more than 115 fine artists and artisans are selected each year with specialties in dimensional media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, encaustic, pastel, charcoal, colored pencil, photography and printmaking. Three-dimensional media includes jewelry, ceramics, glass, mirrors, fiber art, leather work, wood craft, wood sculpture, steel sculpture, bronze, gourds and more.

Art-A-Fair is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.art-a-fair.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.