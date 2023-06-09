NewLeftHeader

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 060923

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach honored LBHS Senior Sarah Balian as the June “Student of the Month” in the field of Student Services. Throughout her high school career, Balian participated in the CERT program, was a four-year member of the high school basketball team and was a member of the ukulele/guitar class.

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Sarah Balian

When not in school, she enjoys spending time at the beach and playing basketball. She is especially grateful to her family for their support.

Her future goals are to attend Northern Arizona University and become a firefighter. She would also like to get her teaching credential so that she can serve her community “just like the Rotarians.”

Balian received a Rotary Scholarship at the recent high school convocation ceremony.

 

