Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023

LBHS Seniors, who are college bound 060923

LBHS Seniors, who are college bound, are headed to…

Congratulations to all our Laguna Beach High School Seniors as they graduate in the Class of 2023.

For those seniors who are matriculating to a college or university, here is where they are headed.

LBHS Seniors map

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach High School Brush & Palette

This map list, spanning Alabama to international destinations, designates which colleges, universities and schools are LBHS Graduating Seniors will be attending

 

