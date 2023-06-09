NewLeftHeader

LBHS Seniors paddle out 060923

LBHS Seniors paddle out

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Laguna Beach High School Senior Class of 2023 celebrated their upcoming graduation with a Luau and Paddle Out at Picnic Beach in Heisler Park on Monday, June 5. The students were greeted by junior parents who were chaperoning the event.

The seniors all received colorful leis upon arrival with the event kicking off with a luau-style barbecue and a shave ice truck. They feasted on pineapple chicken, pulled pork sandwiches and ahi poke.

After the feast, the soon-to-be-grads all made their way down to the beach for the paddle out. The Laguna Beach Lifeguards were on hand for safety and had a watercraft looking out for the students. After the paddle out ceremony was completed, all the youth made it safely back to shore to continue their joyful celebration. 

LBHS Seniors Grad Class on grass 1

LBHS Seniors two moms with leis 2

LBHS Seniors three girls with leis 3

LBHS Seniors dudes with lei and shave ice 4

LBHS Seniors food line for luau 5

LBHS Seniors Denny and Jenal 6

LBHS Seniors guy and two gals 7

LBHS Seniors gals heading down to waves 8

LBHS Seniors running out to water with boards 9

LBHS Seniors sitting on boards with rescue boat 10

LBHS Seniors splashing in the water with banner 11

LBHS Seniors paddling back to shore 12

LBHS Seniors riding a wave 13

LBHS Seniors dude in wet suit 14

LBHS Seniors wave fun 15

LBHS Seniors Sadler and Washer 16

LBHS Seniors Landa Judd Gilles 17

LBHS Seniors two guys 19

