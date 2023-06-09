NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

LBHS Senior Parade 060923

LBHS Senior Parade

Photos by Scott Brashier

lbhs senior 0

On Wednesday, June 8, friends and family wait on Ocean Avenue for LBHS Senior Parade.

lbhs senior 1

Parade of 2023 graduates

lbhs senior 2

Seniors fill the street 

lbhs senior 3

Heading to the group shot

lbhs senior 4

273 seniors preparing for the hat toss

lbhs senior 5

Hip Hip Hooray! 

lbhs senior 6

Looking forward to graduation

lbhs senior 7

Jumping for joy

lbhs senior 8

Friends forever

lbhs senior 9

Let the fun begin

For more photos by Scott Brashier, go to slideshow below:

 

