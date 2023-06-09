NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Letters to the Editor 060923

Share this story

Letters to the Editor

Concerning the fears of Drag Queen Story Hour at Laguna Art Museum

Imagine this: You belong to a group that has been vilified again and again, year after year. This year in particular, state legislators across your country – the one you call home – have drafted more than 500 pieces of legislation intended to criminalize your identity. You have nursed a hurt so deep that you have had many dark thoughts, and many of them about your own self-worth. Over time, you were lucky to find people who love you for who you are. Your self-worth returned and grew strong. You decided that instead of living your life in anger against all who have chosen to be ignorant of people like you that you will instead participate fully in the world. You believe that if you are seen as a co-worker, a parent and a volunteer who reads books to children in the community, maybe you also will be seen as a person who is just like everyone else, even your detractors. You are grateful that someone at the Laguna Art Museum had been thinking about their early Catechism and remembered this from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.

Sarah E Vogel

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.