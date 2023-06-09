Pool plans at center of school board 060923

Pool plans at center of school board, council joint session

By SARA HALL

Plans for a pool at the local high school as well as a potential community pool was the hot topic during a special joint session of the City Council and the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education this week.

Council and board members met on Tuesday (June 6) and discussed a number of shared-interest topics, but the big item of the night was LBUSD’s facilities master plan and a contentious aquatic center. Many of the comments, both from the public and the school board members, urged the city to move forward on the idea for a community pool.

While there is general support for another pool in the city, the council is not making a decision about a pool during Tuesday’s meeting, emphasized Mayor Bob Whalen.

“We’re not going to absolutely commit tonight that we’re going to do another pool on our own, but we hear you and we’ll take a look at it,” Whalen said. “I’m sure there’s a path forward to find assistance on the city side for another pool.”

Based on the input he heard from the community, it sounds like there is a solution at the high school, although maybe with less programming than what was initially proposed. And it “probably results in a city pool somewhere else,” he said.

It’s important to know where the city is at about building a pool, said LBUSD Board member Jim Kelly.

“We have to make some serious decisions and it would help us immensely if we knew that you were going to be building a pool some place in town and we could concentrate on what our fiduciary responsibility is to the citizens, to the children and the families of the district,” he said. “I hate to not have the citizens using our facilities, but it would help us immensely if we knew we had to continue being responsible for them, when it’s really your responsibility to take on those activities.”

Knowing if the city council, at even the most basic level, has an interest in partnering with LBUSD on a pool modernization project or feels like there’s a need for more aquatics, that’s essential to know as they move forward, agreed board member Kelly Osborne.

“It might be the district’s financial asset but it’s a shared asset to the community,” she said.

There seems to be a disconnect between where the city is on their master planning and where the district is, Osborne pointed out. While LBUSD is actively looking for solutions to meet the student-athlete needs, she’s not sure where the city is in terms of planning for a community pool.

The city needs to step up and build another pool, said Board President Jan Vickers.

There has been an increase in community and non-student youth use, she pointed out. The district was trying to look at it “globally,” Vickers said, to try and meet all the needs (both student and community), which then leads to something that’s too big for the site.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/courtesy of LBUSD

An early conceptual rendering of a possible pool facility at LBHS

Although no decisions have been made yet, Vickers opined that the idea of two pools in a larger aquatic center likely won’t fit on that site or in the neighborhood. But one pool will not meet the needs of the kids in the community and it wouldn’t improve the situation. A second pool is needed, she said, and the city needs to step up.

Youth water polo has grown in recent years, Osborne noted, and so has the community demand for recreational pool use. As those two uses increase, the differing needs are becoming harder to satisfy in one pool. It’s important for water polo pools to be uniform in depth (a recommended minimum of 6.6 feet). For a pool that is joint-use, which might include teaching kids to swim or water aerobics, they need a shallow end, she explained.

“You need the depth for water polo, you need it uniform. And for recreational or community use, you don’t need that depth,” Osborne said. “The needs are diverging.”

So they either need a bigger pool to be able to put both of those needs into one body of water or two pools, possibly in two different locations.

“I support a second pool,” said Councilmember George Weiss. “We don’t have a municipal pool. This is a high school pool and we’re a world-class city town that should have its own municipal pool.”

Although he’s unsure where it should go, but it should be looked at, he added. They also don’t necessarily need to wait for the master facilities plan to do it.

“I think if we work together with the school district, we can come up with something that makes sense,” Weiss said.

A few council and board members mentioned a potential model of using a temporary modular pool that could be moved. Several supported looking into the feasibility of the idea.

If the city were to take on the task of a temporary pool, the school district might be able to take some of the conceptual options off the table and stick with enhancing the existing footprint without disrupting the student-athletes.

There’s a chance of that, but have to study it and discuss it, said board member Dee Perry.

Perry also commended the community for all of the public input on the project. Almost everybody agreed that they need to upgrade our pool, she noted, and many speakers provided good suggestions and ideas to research to figure out what best works for LBUSD and the community.

She emphasized her biggest concern is the safety issues on Park Avenue, not just during evacuations but adding construction work to the congestion that’s already there, which could be particularly critical for emergency vehicles. Perry requested that safety and traffic studies be completed.

Whalen was also encouraged to hear the input from the community on the theme that they value local schools and want to see the facilities improved. They just want to “get the nature of the improvements right and right-sized and appropriate for the locations.”

He also commended the board for looking into updating district facilities.

“I think it’s the right time. You’re 20 years plus into the last upgrade, things change, they get old, they need to be refreshed,” Whalen said.

Weiss cautioned that project needs to be sensitive to the neighborhood. He likes the idea of nice offices and facilities, including space for mental health for students, but they also have to recognize that there are many houses sold in Laguna Beach every year to people who don’t live in town full-time who purchase the property as a second home. They aren’t going to be sending their kids to the local schools, he predicted. Demographics are important and while that’s not the only factor to consider, they have to incorporate that and be sensitive to size and scale of what gets built there.

“All I would ask is more collaboration between [community organization] Sensible Laguna, the neighborhood, and school district and the city itself to come up with a solution that’s a win-win,” Weiss said.

The district has discussed the project during several previous board meetings and community forums, including most recently a nearly four-hour forum on May 23 that focused on the contentious aquatic center and other school facilities. Since the presentation of the initial proposals at the March 23 study session, district staff has received hundreds of comments and general feedback and incorporated it into the proposed project and has since shared several conceptual options (with 38-meter, 40-meter, or 50-meter pool layouts).

The first iteration of the 10-year facilities plan was established and approved in 2015. The larger projects were part of the capital improvement program, but, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruhnau Clarke Architects was hired in 2021 to review the remaining projects on the list. In 2022, the initial feasibility study was presented to the board and had found that the high school administration offices needed to be expanded primarily to deal with the increased need of counseling and support spaces for students. The study also covered the district office and the transitional kindergarten program.

At the March 23 meeting earlier this year, Ruhnau Clarke Architects and staff presented several proposed updates to the district’s 10-year facilities master plan that addresses facilities needs at all school sites. There were also several open house meetings held in April and May at the various school sites.

“We’ve been trying to change the iterations of the plan to address whatever concerns or ideas that we’re getting along the way,” said LBUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon.

On May 8, they shared the latest update with the city’s Recreation Committee, Dixon noted. Some of the feedback they received from that meeting were concerns over the no lap swim available during the week after 1 p.m. and that the youth programs are overcrowded and have long wait lists.

Another school board study session is scheduled for June 27. Staff will return with cost estimates and timelines for some of the conceptual options that board members asked about during the May 23 meeting. Staff will also have more information related to mitigation strategies and considerations related to traffic and noise impacts.

Much of the public speakers at this week’s joint session with the council echoed comments from the previous LBUSD meetings.

More than two dozen people spoke during public comment. Nearly all were generally opposed to the overall project and raised a number of concerns, including: Disturbance to the neighbors; construction will block or severely impact traffic on Park Avenue (particularly during an emergency when it’s an evacuation route); a larger pool isn’t justified; no need for the administrative offices on campus; additional parking is not needed and a parking structure is not neighborhood compatible and will create privacy issues; the site is too tight for the overall project; the scope and scale is too much for the neighborhood and why everything needs to be so big. Several also encouraged the district to keep the stairs by upper Manzanita Drive.

A few urged the district to go back to the drawing board.

A number of residents said they support an improvement to the pool, but not an Olympic-sized option.

“We are 100% opposed to the massive build-out of the high school campus, especially the oversized aquatic center,” said resident Kirsten Warner. “It does not fit the village in which the high school is located.”

They want a considerate and cost-effective solution that supports kids and complements the neighborhood, several others agreed.

Many of the speakers said the process started off bad. People want their voices heard because they feel they haven’t been so far, one noted. There should be community representatives on the ad hoc committee, several agreed.

Vickers recalled when the existing pool was relocated to its current location. It was previously in the school’s quad area and the community was unable to use it during school days. As the district looked into building a new pool, there was cooperation from the city due to the community interest. There was a focus on the need of a community pool for therapeutic uses, as well as programs for parents and young children. It ultimately became a joint effort, she said.

“There was tremendous support from the city. The city joined on the project to build the pool,” Vickers said. “(Now), it is a little difficult for me to hear (comments) as if that was a lousy pool because at that point in time it was a great asset to the community to be able to have a pool that they could use.”

But the constructive feedback, commentary and suggestions they’ve been hearing is important, Vickers noted. She’s grateful for all the community input and they’ve made progress because of it, she said.

“The project has already been aggressive at scaling back from where we started,” Vickers said. “We have tried to be good neighbors.”

There are many more issues to address and they are far from actually nailing anything down, in terms of actual plans.

“For me, the start of this was a lesson learned,” Vickers said. “You can’t always perceive what will stir things up. We may have started in a different direction if we had seen what would have happened because there was no intent, at all, from the school district to pull something over anyone and to sneak something in. That certainly was not the intent. It was the intent to have a conceptual plan that we could start from, to have a starting point.”

The historic background is important to know, Osborne agreed, the joint work of the council and the school board at the time led to the current facility. Now, they again need to look into the future.

“We’re looking forward 30 years, maybe 35 years. And we really have to plan for the next wave of what we need,” she said.

Commenters also urged the city to build a community pool and some suggested the recently acquired South Laguna property (the former St. Catherine of Siena School campus). There isn’t enough pool space in the city, several agreed, and the city can help take some of the burden away from the high school by building a community pool.

Some speakers noted the declining enrollment and questioned why the district would upgrade the facilities when student numbers are down. This is all for a high school with declining enrollment, said one commenter. LBUSD staff previously emphasized the importance of continuing to support student programming, no matter the size of the student body.

Responding to the comments related to enrollment, Osborne reiterated points she made at previous meetings highlighting that they shouldn’t cut programs because overall enrollment is down when there is high participation in the athletic teams, which are still the same size as other districts. They need to support those students, she said.

“Students aren’t widgets. We’re not just figuring out how many fit in a box,” Osborne said. “Just because we have a small student body doesn’t mean that that actually brings down the size of our athletic programs.”

It’s not really about how many students they have, it’s about the number of programs and services that they providing at our district. They also have a very low student to counselor ratio, she added.

“That’s why just look forward to what we need. I know it might seem big or different or maybe out of line with what other (districts) might be doing, but these are the programs that we commit, as a board, to support and offer for our students,” Osborne said. “That’s where I want to be in 30 years, that we did things not just based on how many students, or widgets, we had in a room but what kind of programs we are offering them.”

In support of the project, speakers emphasized the need for a larger pool that will accommodate student-athletes, particularly so the water polo team can play games at home. They need the capacity to serve both the high school teams, as well as community programs because there’s a greater demand than there is supply, said one speaker.

A few speakers were also concerned about potential interruption of services during construction and displacing the high school aquatic teams and community swimmers, a worry several board members echoed.

The joint meeting also covered joint use agreements, potential housing units on school-owned properties, and school safety and emergency preparedness at the schools.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.