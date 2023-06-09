NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 46  |  June 9, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Live! Music for Summer FP 060923

Share this story

Laguna Live! Music for Summer

laguna live bluegrass

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Live!

MohaviSoul, Bluegrass & BBQ, June 11

Sunday, June 11, 4-7 p.m. (BBQ 4-6 p.m., Concert 5-7 p.m.)

Bluegrass & BBQ

Laguna College of Art + Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

A delightful afternoon of outstanding Bluegrass music from MohaviSoul and delicious Texan BBQ by Richard Jones Pit BBQ. This Laguna Live favorite takes place in the picturesque grounds of LCAD. Tickets are $25-$110.

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.