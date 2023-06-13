NewLeftHeader

LBPD Badge Pinning and Formal Swearing-In 061323

LBPD Badge Pinning and Formal Swearing-In Ceremony

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Attendees filled City Council Chambers at the Badge Pinning and Formal Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, June 9

K-9 Cooper anticipates his badge pinning

K-9 Cooper with his handler Officer Rosie Santana, her husband, daughter and her daughter’s fiancée

Jailer Jonathan Delgado and his parents

Jailer James Byrd (center) with (L-R) Capt. David Dereszynsk, Lt. Cornelius Ashton, James’ sister and mother, fiancée, Chief Jeff Calvert, Lt. Jesse Schmidt and Capt. Michael Peters

Park Ranger Darryl Byrd’s mother pins on his badge

Park Ranger Crystal Carter’s husband pins on her badge

Park Ranger Colin McNamara (center) with (L-R) his fiancée’s father, fiancée, aunt and uncle

Officer Adrianna Mrozek (center) with her family and boyfriend (far right)

Lt. Jesse Schmidt (left) with his daughters and father

Capt. Mike Peters (center) with his son, wife and daughter

Formal swearing-in

 

