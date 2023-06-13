NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 47  |  June 13, 2023Subscribe

The Orchestre Surreal featuring Eric Henderson 061323

Share this story

The Orchestre Surreal featuring Eric Henderson returns to Laguna on June 18

The Orchestre Surreal, conducted by former Laguna Beach resident, Ross Wright, aka Elvis Schoenberg, will return on June 18 to perform in Laguna for the first time in 10 years. Popular local classical guitarist, Eric Henderson will be featured as they debut a new collaborative concerto entitled “Winter.”

The highly anticipated concert will make a great Father’s Day gift for families to enjoy together on Sunday, June 18 at the Artists Theater located on the campus of Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave.

The event will be a wild and seductive orchestral ride that pushes against the boundaries of genre and dares to suggest a world stripped of those borders. The Orchestre Surreal presents radically different artistic expressions that, in Elvis Schoenberg’s world, have every obligation to collide. The result is a celebratory deconstructing of known and unknown songs with the wit and whimsy of Spike Jones and the musical complexities of Frank Zappa, showcasing the wackiest wacky-savant orchestra of 25e musicians in recent history. Local musician Phil Goff will also be featured.

The Orchestre Ross Wright

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ronald Dunlap

Ross Wright, aka, Elvis Schoenberg conducts the Orchestre Surreal at a performance at the El Portal Theatre in 2018

Experience a modern-day psychedelic music appreciation course, in the form of a performance event. By cleverly and playfully combining classic rock songs with classical music, jazz and film music, The Orchestre Surreal breaks the barriers of the standard orchestra experience with costumes, stage antics,

and unexpected twists and turns, giving the audience an entertaining experience of the music they know in a completely new way.

The subtext being that, “If all art can coexist and become more enriched in the process, then so can all people,” said Schoenberg.

Eric Henderson is a concert guitarist and virtuoso, trained by master Spanish guitarist Andres Segovia. Over the last 20 years, Henderson has performed 20+ tours across Europe and the U.S. Henderson has played in the famous Concert Gebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London and Ateneo in Madrid, as well as many other halls in the U.S., Germany, Spain, France, the former Soviet Union, Australia and Japan.

Don’t miss this special, rare performance. Tickets are expected to sell out.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for VIP ticket holders (Welcomed early for VIP tickets, plus stay afterwards for the Post Party Hors d’oeurves Reception & meet the Orchestre). Only 48 VIP seats are available.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. for regular admission. Free parking is available. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

For more information on Orchestre Surreal, visit www.orchestresurreal.com.

For more information on Eric Henderson, visit www.erichendersonguitar.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.