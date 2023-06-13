NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 47  |  June 13, 2023Subscribe

The Laguna JaZz Band kicks off FP 061323

Share this story

The Laguna JaZz Band kicks off the Fête de la Musique

The Laguna JaZz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, performs pop, big band and French “chansons” on Saturday, June 17, for the 16th annual Fête de la Musique. At 11 a.m., The Laguna JaZz Band kicks off at the cobblestones on Main Beach with vocalist and Laguna Beach local, Ginger Hatfield. At 12 p.m., vocalist Lisa Morrice joins the band for its next set.

The play list mingles jazz standards such as George Gershwin’s “‘S Wonderful,” with The Beach Boys’ beloved “Kokomo,” contemporary tunes such as Sadé’s “Smooth Operator” and French popular songs including “C’est Si Bon.”

the laguna lisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peyton Webster

The Laguna JaZz Band with vocalist Lisa Morrice

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player, Carol Reynolds. After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach. The Laguna JaZz Band or The Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

Later this summer, the Laguna JaZz Band and the Laguna Community Concert Band perform this summer at Festival of Arts. The Laguna JaZz Band headlines on Wednesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Laguna Community Concert Band performs on Sunday, August 6 at 1 p.m.

Both bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the bands, go to www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.