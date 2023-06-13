NewLeftHeader

Popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off returns June 24

The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) is excited to be bringing the popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off back after a three-year hiatus on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. outdoors at the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. First presented in 1997, this fun fundraiser’s primary beneficiaries are the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and The Blue Bell Foundation For Cats.

Popular Pet Parade Realtor with pup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Bob Ortiz

A REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway and her loving pup 

Popular Pet Parade pet on stage

Click on photo for a larger image

A costumed pooch takes center stage

Popular Pet Parade super hero pup

Click on photo for a larger image

A well-behaved super hero doggie

Chili booths will offer samples of gourmand chili for tasting and judging by Rosemary “Rosie” Taylor, the well-known 54th World Chili Cook-off Champion. The Laguna Beach Police is hosting one of the chili booths and Cooper, their Black Labrador comfort service officer, will be there to pose for photos. If you have a “mean” chili recipe and want a chance to prove it, there is still room for more chefs to participate. Call Suzanne Taylor at 949.303.8346.

Popular Pet Parade LBFD Peoples Choice

Click on photo for a larger image

The LBFD took home People’s Choice as a previous Chili Cook-off winner

All animal lovers are invited to come with their pets and compete in the Pet Parade categories of: Most Handsome Male, Prettiest Female, Best Costume, Cutest Baby (1 year or less), Most Gorgeous Senior (10 years+), or Happiest Rescue. All pets must be leashed or caged, and adults must accompany children.

There will be rescue groups with potential adoption pets in attendance, games for children, a caravan of decorated golf carts, local vendors with giveaways, along with beverages and popcorn for sale. Entry fees are only $10 for adults, $5 for children over age 5 and $10 for each parade entry.

Popular Pet Parade Blue Bell Foundation

Click on photo for a larger image

The Blue Bell Foundation For Cats is a beneficiary of the event

The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation formed in 2004 by a caring group of volunteer REALTORS® and Affiliated Business Partners to help our community. More than $1.3 million has been distributed over the years to local nonprofits and individuals in need.

Popular Pet Parade two girls

Click on photo for a larger image

Two pet-loving fans

If you love helping pets, come and support this heart-warming community event. Sponsorships are welcomed and more information is available on their website at www.lre-caf.com.

 

