Council to consider final parking report 061323

Council to consider final parking report, 2023-24 budget, committee appointments

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council will consider a variety of interesting items during their meeting tonight.

At tonight's meeting, (Tuesday, June 13), during regular business and on the consent calendar council will hear and/or consider: The final Parking and Transportation Demand Management report; the fiscal year 2023-24 budget; Capital Improvement Program for Measure M transportation and transit improvement projects; an easement for a neighboring property owner to underground utilities within the LB Animal Shelter property and the purchase of replacement mobile data computers for the police department.

During the closed session, council will discuss appointing a new city attorney and anticipated litigation by MOM investment group related to an incident at local hotels last month.

Also before the regular meeting, council will conduct a special meeting to interview and appoint several people to local city committees.

Up first during regular business, council will review and adopt the final Parking and Transportation Demand Management report.

There are several parking structure proposals in the report.

Staff is recommending council discuss and select to proceed with next steps for either or both of the two potential new Downtown parking structures (a three-level building at 635 Laguna Canyon Road (Village Entrance) and/or a city project for public parking at the Laguna Presbyterian Church site).

Part of the agenda item also includes council consideration to direct staff to proceed to study the feasibility, cost and benefit of constructing a three-level parking structure with commercial space/housing fronting the primary street on the 1300 block of Glenneyre Street. The project would yield approximately 130 new spaces. If approved, staff will approach the property owners to gauge interest in the potential project and, if there is an interest, to return to the City Council with an update.

Council will also consider directing staff to study the feasibility of adding up to three levels of parking at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road (Act V) in conjunction with addressing other city needs, including fleet electrification.

Staff is also recommending that council give the direction to proceed with the implementation of all short-term transportation demand management (TDM) strategies and updates to the city’s parking regulations with the goal of achieving their identified target completion dates as staff and funding resources become available.

Council will also direct staff to continue the evaluation of medium-term TDM strategies and parking regulation updates and include them as feasible in the future year’s proposed strategic goals and budgets.

Under the same item, council will also consider approving the proposed updates to the city’s parking permit programs and reviewing the prioritized list of potential opportunities for enhancing the city’s public parking supply and direct staff to pursue priority projects.

Another parking infrastructure opportunity listed in the report is to approach Mission Hospital and negotiate a long-term arrangement to develop a long-term lease for the top floor of the parking garage at the hospital.

According to the 188-page report, the combination of expanded public parking capacity in strategic locations, along with continued investment in local transit service and active transportation projects, will help to encourage a “park once” mentality that will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety and enhance the character of the community.

The study team looked at various properties to determine whether they would be more suitable for surface parking or a structure. The factors influencing this opinion include the parcel’s size, shape, access options and height restrictions. The team studied 23 locations and found 15 locations that yielded viable parking concepts within areas with high parking demand compared to the existing supply. The report notes that this determination of “viability” is strictly from a physical perspective, with consideration given to the cost relative to spaces gained. It is not a final determination of viability, as more detailed design and study are needed before determining true feasibility. In many cases, the city does not control the property, and therefore the cooperation of the private property owners would be needed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A map with locations of viable parking infrastructure concepts in areas of high parking demand relative to the existing publicly available supply

Resources should be focused on anchor locations to direct improvements where they can have the most impact. The report also notes that, due to the number of destinations, the Downtown can serve as a natural transit hub and provide connections to the rest of the city.

On January 10, councilmembers voted 5-0 to provide direction for the preparation of the final report, directed staff to work with the subcommittee on drafting a funding and implementation plan for all short-term non-parking infrastructure opportunities and improvements, and on developing a priority list of parking infrastructure sites to further study and pursue (both involving and not involving a parking structure). They also agreed to an additional $26,000 for the consulting firm to complete the final report.

Some of the highlights from the discussion included: Focus on creating parking opportunities on the peripheral of town; explore a bicycle and overall mobility master plan; concern about some of the suggested locations for parking structures (both above and underground) and a concern that adding more parking will lead to bringing in even more vehicle traffic.

Also during regular business, council will adopt the fiscal year 2023-24 budget and revisions to the FY 2022-23 budget.

The item also includes the salary schedules for city employees, funding recommendations for community assistance and cultural arts grants, outdoor dining fee rates and an agreement with the Department of Health Care Services for the Public Provider Ground Emergency Medical Transport Intergovernmental Transfer Program as part of the city’s ambulance program.

On May 16, council heard the proposed budget for FY 2023-24 and provided specific direction to city staff during the meeting. Councilmembers’ feedback focused on creating an ongoing funding source for a housing fund, working on a plan for facilities and some interesting ideas for committee work.

Next week, the most significant modifications since the May budget workshop involve increasing the estimated property tax revenue from 3% to 6%. If this estimate is achieved, staff recommends transferring $500,000 of transient occupancy tax revenue to the housing fund, the first step of establishing a consistent revenue source. Staff is also recommending allocating the additional property tax revenue to fund cyber security measures, the safety department’s computer-aided dispatch and records management system and EOC infrastructure. Staff also notes in the report that the transfer to the housing fund and equipment appropriations are contingent on the city meeting the property tax growth figure of 6%, an estimate which will be confirmed in July when the property tax information from the Orange County assessor is released.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Off-season weekend trolley services are included in the Measure M funded transit CIP

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider the seven-year CIP for transportation and transit improvement projects, resolutions confirming local signal synchronization master plan and master plan of arterial highways consistency required for Measure M funding eligibility.

Measure M provides funding generated by a countywide one-half cent retail sales tax for transit-related projects through 2041. For FY 2023-24, Laguna Beach will receive approximately $629,000 for street repairs and maintenance programs.

Some of the projects on the city’s CIP list for Measure M funds include: Off-season weekend trolley service; summer breeze program operation, and several street slurry seal and rehabilitation projects.

Also on the consent calendar is a grant of easement to a neighboring property owner to underground utilities within the LB Animal Shelter property. The grant is for 20592 Laguna Canyon Road for placement and maintenance of underground electrical and communication services.

A building permit has been issued to Carlos Fund, a nonprofit organization, for construction of a 7,896-square-foot adoption facility for senior and disabled dogs. The property’s existing electric and communication utilities are serviced from a Southern California Edison pole located on the adjacent city-owned animal shelter property at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. SCE is requiring the property owner to obtain an easement from the city to place new equipment associated with the project, establish access rights and allow continued utilization of the pole.

According to the staff report, the easement area between the two properties is less than 40 square feet and would not interfere with use of the animal shelter.

Council will also consider on the consent calendar the purchase of replacement mobile data computers for the police department.

If approved, the action would authorize the city manager to buy 33 Getac B360 ruggedized vehicle-mounted mobile data computers and related accessories from Code 3 Technology for LLBPD’s fleet of sworn and professional staff vehicles, for a cost not-to-exceed $200,000.

The current computers are antiquated, according to the staff report. City staff solicited quotes from three qualified vendors and is recommending Code 3 Technology based on price and ability to meet the city’s need.

Earlier in the meeting, during the closed session, council has two items on the agenda.

First is discussion regarding anticipated retirement of city attorney and interview process for appointment of new city attorney.

Second on the agenda is a conference with legal counsel about anticipated litigation. The item notes that there is significant exposure of the city to litigation by MOM investment group relating to May 2 incidents at Hotel Laguna and 14 West and the city’s issuance of summary abatement determination. The city rescinded most of the order on May 5 and the hotels were allowed to reopen.

Also before the regular meeting, council will conduct a special meeting to interview and appoint several people to local city committees.

The Planning Commission has the most applicants as council will interview 10 people for five open seats.

The entirety of the commission is open for appointment as the terms of all five current members will expire on June 30. All five of the incumbents have re-applied.

Council will appoint two residents for two-year terms beginning July 1 and going through June 30, 2025, and three residents for three-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2026. The staggered appointment terms will reinstate the pre-COVID practice of ensuring overlap between the incumbents and new appointees.

The body is tasked with reviewing and advising the council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the city limits. Commissioners review and recommend action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and special projects related to land use planning.

All five incumbents who re-applied for their seats are: Jorg Dubin, Steve Goldman, Steve Kellenberg, Ken Sadler and Susan McLintock Whitin.

New applicants are: Peter Clinco (who also applied to the Personnel Board), Edwin Kisiel (who also applied to the Personnel Board), Dennis Myers, Debbie Neev and Natalya Sheddan.

Another popular panel is the Arts Commission, which received nine applications for seven seats and one alternate.

The entirety of the commission is open for appointment as the terms of all seven current members (and the alternate) will expire on June 30. All but one of the incumbents have re-applied.

The council will appoint three residents for two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025 and four residents plus one alternate for three-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2026.

The seven-member group advises council on all matters pertaining to the artistic aspects of the city. Commissioners recommend adoption of ordinances, rules, and regulations as they deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the arts in the community. At least four commissioners need to be actively participating in the arts.

The incumbents who applied are: Donna Ballard, Suzi Chauvel, Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda, Adam Schwerner and Karen Wood.

New applicants are: Austin Barrow, Michael Ray and Carl Smith.

Council will also interview eight residents and appoint four to the Housing and Human Services Committee. The new members will serve two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

The group is charged with assessing and identifying housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the city’s housing element of the general plan, inform and make recommendations to the council and other community leaders and increase community awareness of housing element programs.

All four incumbents whose terms expired have re-applied: Ketta Brown, Barbara McMurray, Laura Sauers and Jacquie Schaefgen.

The new applicants are: Vanessa Davis, Julie Hall, Samir Khanna (part-time resident), and Jennifer Zeiter.

There are five applicants for council to interview and consider for appointment for the three open seats and one alternate on the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee. The members will serve two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

The council will also consider reducing the EDPC from nine to seven members and from two to one alternate.

The EDPC is tasked with advising the council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning and preparedness. Due to the nature of this committee, Emerald Bay residents are allowed to serve.

On June 30 the terms of four members and one alternate will expire. All five have re-applied for the committee: Shelly Bennecke (current alternate), David Horne, Edward Mousally, Sonny Myers and Bill Niccum.

Council will also interview four applicants and appoint three residents, and one alternate, to the Personnel Board for two-year terms beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025.

The terms of four members will expire on June 30 and one incumbent re-applied.

The three-member board meets as-needed to hear appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension.

The applicants are: Peter Clinco (also applied to the Planning Commission), Edwin Kisiel (also applied to the Planning Commission), Alex Kweskin (incumbent) and Peter Labahn.

Also during the special meeting, council will consider authorizing certain committees to appoint non-voting student members.

Several council advisory committees have expressed interest in appointing local students to their committees. By allowing the students to participate, the city can promote civic engagement and educate future leaders about local governance, according to the staff report.

“It also provides an opportunity for students to develop a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in city affairs, fostering their sense of civic responsibility and encouraging their future involvement in public service,” the staff report reads.

The EDPC, HHSC, Environmental Sustainability, Heritage and Recreation committees would be allowed to appoint a student for a one-year term. To be appointed, a student must meet one of the following criteria: Currently be enrolled at Laguna Beach High School; be a resident of Laguna Beach and attending high school; or be a resident of Laguna Beach who is homeschooled at the high school level.

The council agenda is available online here. The interviews and appointments will start at 3 p.m., closed session will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on June 12 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. today, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.