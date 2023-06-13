NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 061323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Trust me, Father’s Day is truly a day to remember

TJ headshot AugThis Sunday is Father’s Day. It’s a day designed to honor one’s father or, and this is a big or, particularly for me, relevant father figure. You see, my father died in 1959 at the young age of 29. It’s a morning I still can close my eyes and remember to this day, and I was only 6 at the time.

It was early on a September Sunday morning when my father was struck with a cerebral aneurysm. He died within minutes, leaving his wife (my mom) with three children, ages 7, 6 and 4, and 5 1/2 months pregnant with a fourth.

Sad, right? Oh, I don’t know, you be the judge.

Here’s where the story gets interesting. You see, my father, who was a very successful young executive with Ford Motor Co., came home a month before his passing and told my mom that he had met a new guy at work named Bill Johnson. He said something to the effect that he was a really nice guy, recently divorced, and they should have him over for dinner some time.

Well, several years later, my uncle, also a Ford Motor Co. employee, you guessed it, set my mom up on a blind date with that same guy named Bill Johnson.

Guess what, they hit it off. My father had been right, Bill Johnson was a great guy. My mom would eventually marry him, with him legally adopting all four of us children, before adding a fifth to the mix.

His presence alone changed all of my siblings and my lives. Despite having two kids of his own through a previous marriage, there was never a question of whether or not he was our dad. We could tell EVERYDAY that he truly loved each of us as his own.

So, I’d like to say that for every Father’s Day thereafter, I celebrated him on that day. Unfortunately, I can’t and I didn’t.

You see, Father’s Day didn’t come into existence as a recognized holiday until 1972 – 58 years (1905) after President Woodrow Wilson had made Mother’s Day official.

Obviously, that made 1972 the first year I could officially wish my dad Happy Father’s Day.

It’s all crazy when I think about it. You see, as the number two son, I was a problem kid that acted out. Go figure. I got into trouble, nothing serious, but just with little things like talking back, not taking school seriously and not necessarily interacting with my brother and three sisters properly.

My dad “corrected” those traits! Some of you might remember back when parents could actually discipline their children to get a message across. Not in a mean or over-powering way but my dad was good at it! His reminders came with a little pain, but looking back I know I deserved it.

When he died in 1996, I thought back a lot on how he changed and saved my life. His influence was unquestioned. And I’m proud to say today that I loved him so much.

With that, Dad I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day.

It’s something I’d like to remind so many of you out there about. Take the time to tell those around you how much you love them. You never know when they’ll no longer be around.

Recognize, too, that a father figure is NOT just a person related by blood, as I fortunately found out.

And this Sunday I’ll be thankful for my two girls, Ashley and Victoria. Many of you have met Ashley through her work, first with Visit Laguna Beach and now with Visit Newport Beach.

I couldn’t be prouder!

Victoria is my other one. She came into my life when she was just 11. And fortunately for her, she still also has a dad that’s alive and well that she also dearly loves. But I’m glad I got a chance to impact and influence her life after I married her mom.

At the time, Victoria seemed a little confused with her direction in life. Her mother and I tried to help her find a path. Today, Victoria is a nurse practitioner in cardiothoracic medicine at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. She’s also the mother of my three little grandchildren and, too, phenomenal at her job and still better as a mom.

I love both of my girls tremendously.

People sometimes say, “Oh, that’s so sad that your father died at such a young age!” I agree, but truth be told, because of that so many wonderful things were added to my life. None bigger, however, than my dad.

To all the fathers out there, Happy Father’s Day! Remember your responsibility and keep up the good work.

The 57th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic is “officially” in wait. And that’s a good thing. That waiting period, looking for just the right waves, opened on Saturday, June 3.

But, according to surf Contest Director Brandy Faber, “Unfortunately a bombing swell wasn’t on tap to get the Classic in the water on the first day of the waiting period.”

And so, the wait continues…officially!

In other news related to the Brooks St. Classic, this year’s contest T-shirt was designed by Larry Stewart and inspired by his Bull series of paintings. If you’re not familiar with his work, you might give a look to a recent Laguna Life & People feature on Stewart that previously ran in Stu News Laguna here.

Speaking of artists involved, surfing ceramist Robert Jones has created the trophies again this year. According to Faber, “they are tiki themed and will look great hanging on the winners’ wall.”

Sponsors supporting the contest again this year are Distant Local, Volcom, Vissla, Salty Crew, Roark, Laguna Surf & Sport, The Shop, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Brandy Faber Luxury Homes, Purple Corduroy and Your Design Bro.

Pride Month continues including the upcoming Drag Cabaret and Fundraising Event this Saturday, June 17 at Bridge Hall and Garden Courtyard, put on by Laguna Beach Pride 365. The event takes place from 6-10 p.m., with tickets on sale for $25 in advance or $35 at the door.

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is a nonprofit service organization that brings LGBTQ seniors together and assists Laguna Shanti Aids Care in their community outreach. They also host various community events throughout the year to keep the spirit and histories of the LGBTQ of both Laguna Beach and Orange County alive.

For ticket info, click here.

Julie Laughton has announced the launch of the Julie Laughton Living podcast which takes you into her world in the “male-dominated design build industry.”

The weekly podcast is designed to inspire, educate and empower listeners on their journey toward creating a luxurious lifestyle.

She has completed more than 1,000 remodels and custom homes along these affluent coastal communities and the podcast shares her extensive expertise, industry secrets, and personal anecdotes to guide individuals, entrepreneurs and aspiring homeowners in making their dreams a reality.

“Over the past three decades, I’ve experienced tremendous success as a woman in the male-dominated construction industry, and I want to share what I’ve learned along with real-life stories to inspire other women no matter what field they’re working in,” said Laughton. “Building your life is just like building a custom home. It all starts with a good plan.”

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Listeners can subscribe to the show to receive regular updates on new episodes and gain access to a wealth of knowledge that will transform their perspective on design, construction and personal growth. For more information and to stay updated on future episodes, visit the website at www.julielaughtonliving.com.

 

