Laguna Live Quarteto Nuevo

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Quarteto Nuevo, July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org.

 

