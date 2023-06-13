NewLeftHeader

LAM has a full June calendar FP 061323

LAM has a full June calendar

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances.

Thursday, June 15, 6-8 p.m.

Kids’ Night Out: Pizza Party with the Spence Collection

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night with dinner, art activities and an interactive scavenger hunt around the museum. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as their education team takes over to guide the young learners on an exploration of the museum exhibitions and provide opportunities for hands-on artmaking activities.

Registration is open to children aged 6-12 only.

Advanced registration is required. Additional paperwork regarding policies and registration will be sent to guardians of registered students directly and must be returned on the day of the event. Museum members: $80, Non-members: $90.

For tickets, click here.

If registering two or more children, they offer a discounted price of $70 per child.

lam adds drag storytime

Photos courtesy of LAM

Interactive Storytime and art-making experience on June 17

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.

Drag Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

Drag Story Hour is just what it sounds like! Storytellers, using the art of drag, read family-friendly books to kids to capture the imagination of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.

This Month’s Session

In honor of Pride Month, Pickle (our drag queen storyteller) will read It’s Okay To Be Different by Todd Parr and The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess with a project afterwards to express yourself.

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Monday, June 19, 11 a.m.

Juneteenth Storytime

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for a special Storytime and art-making experience honoring the history and traditions of Juneteenth! Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

In honor of Juneteenth, kids will engage in a read aloud and art-making activity featuring A Flag for Juneteenth, written by Kim Taylor. All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

lam adds Kleitsch

John Kleitsch, The Artist, 1907, LAM Permanent Collection Museum purchase with funds provided in part from Janet Barker Spurgeon and John Roger Barker

Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for a walk-through of the Laguna Art Museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight to the curatorial process and learn about the works on view.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14

For tickets, click here.

Monday-Friday, June 26-30, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each day

Cruising California Summer Camp

Buckle up and explore the art of the California regions. Kids will engage in fun artmaking projects that celebrate the diversity and beauty of California. Full of exciting dress up days and engaging movement filled in-gallery activities, this camp is the kids’ destination for the summer.

Advanced registration is required. Each camp has 20 available spots.

Details: This session is for ages 6-12-year-olds only and a healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Pricing and Cancellations: $280 for members, $350 for non-members, $220 for members registering two or more children (each), $300 for members registering two or more children (each). Registration fees are fully refundable up to four weeks prior to the scheduled day camp session. To register, click here.

Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m.

Laguna Beach History and Birthday

To celebrate Laguna Beach’s 96th birthday, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on the city’s history presented by Eric Jessen. Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

lam adds nuevo

Live! at the Museum, Quarteto Nuevo on July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

