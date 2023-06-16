NewLeftHeader

Celebrate California State Parks Week at Crystal Cove 061623

Celebrate California State Parks Week at Crystal Cove with planned weekend events

California State Parks Week has arrived at Crystal Cove State Park, taking place June 14-18. California State Parks Week is an annual event that celebrates the amazing diversity of California’s State Park System, as well as the people who visit and help protect these iconic places. People all across the state are invited to celebrate the communities and cultures that make California special, explore new adventures and activities in our shared parks, and discover new ways to deepen relationships with parks and how to continue protecting these landscapes.

Celebrate California State Parks Week tidepool kids

Youngsters discover the wonders of tidepools at Crystal Cove earlier this week during a park naturalist-guided exploration

This weekend, two events are planned at Crystal Cove.

New Moon Walk on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist who will lead hikers on this two-hour, three-mile moderate to difficult out and back trail.

Stewardship Sunday on Sunday, June 18 at 8 a.m. Be part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew and help clean the park’s coastline and bluff trail.

California State Parks Week is a stepping stone in the larger initiative in protecting our natural resources, so parks can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come. At Crystal Cove Conservancy, they’re committed to protecting and preserving the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park and they need your help to do so.

Crystal Cove invites the public to become members, so if you are interested in membership, visit https://crystalcove.org/membership/.

For more information on Crystal Cove and upcoming events, visit www.crystalcove.org.

 

