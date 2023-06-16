NewLeftHeader

Guest Column Chris Tebbutt 061623

Guest Column

Chris Tebbutt

Co-Founder

Laguna Beach LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture Alliance

An open letter to our LGBTQ+ youth

Chris Tebbutt

I am writing this column to express my unwavering love and support to our LGBTQ+ youth. Please share this with them.

As you embark on a sometimes-difficult journey of self-discovery and acceptance, know that you have my deepest admiration and encouragement. Above all, please remember how special, unique and valuable you are. Your courage is truly inspirational to me. Celebrate who you are proudly, and never forget that your identity is a strength, not a weakness.

Do not allow anyone to undermine your dreams and aspirations. Although you may face adversity, misunderstanding and even hatred, other people’s opinions cannot dim your light. It is important that you never give up, and to never feel ashamed of being who you are. I know at times you will feel despair, like there is no way forward. It gets better. Just remember that you are strong and resilient. As long as you stay true to yourself and focus on living to your own fullest potential, anything is possible.

You really are capable of anything and have the power to create a beautiful future that you deserve. The courage to be yourself and to break barriers will not only take you far in life, but it will also help bring about much-needed change to our society. Remember, you are strong enough to overcome any obstacle and make a positive difference in your own life and in the lives of others.

Finally, know that there is an entire community standing with you. We are here to welcome, love and embrace you for who you are. Please know that you can always reach out to me if you ever want to talk or just need someone to listen.

Chris Tebbutt is a husband, father and co-founder of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance. His email is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

