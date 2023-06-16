NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Food Pantry relies on volunteers 061623

Share this story

Laguna Beach Food Pantry relies on volunteers to keep the organization running

The Laguna Food Pantry is a predominately volunteer-run organization. Without their volunteers, they wouldn’t be able to operate like they do every Monday through Friday. Their volunteers make the Pantry feel like a community. With a diverse range of volunteer positions available, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved. One such job is a greeter, whose warm welcome sets the tone for each family’s visit. Greeters check in shoppers, answer questions, and ensure they receive the appropriate groceries for their family size.

When asked what it’s like being a Pantry greeter, one volunteer said, “I hope that besides the obvious benefit of providing groceries, I can help lift someone up, bring a smile and a feeling that they are cared about and not alone.”

laguna beach kayla vol cropped

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Volunteer Kayla Vol loads up a shopper’s car

Every role at the Pantry is vital in ensuring no one goes hungry. Being part of the Laguna Food Pantry is not just about volunteering; it’s about joining a compassionate community and making a tangible impact on the lives of others. If the idea of being part of a supportive community while making a difference resonates with you, the Pantry invites you to reach out or visit their website to learn more and fill out an application. The Laguna Food Pantry welcomes individuals from all walks of life, whether you’re a student, retiree, working professional, or anyone seeking to contribute to a worthy cause.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

For more information about the Pantry or to volunteer or donate, go to https://www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.