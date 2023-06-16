NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse announces an unforgettable summer 061623

Laguna Playhouse announces an unforgettable summer of special events

The heat is on at the Laguna Playhouse. It’s an unforgettable August of special events at the Laguna Playhouse, as they are thrilled to announce six extraordinary experiences.

Starting with a celebration of one of the most beloved decades of music of all time, fronted by Laguna’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman, Listen To The Seventies; next is an evening of magic you will have to see to believe, CarneyMagic – An Evening of Dazzling Magic; followed by the return of one of the great ventriloquists of our time, in his wildly popular, Jay Johnson: The Two and Only; then the critically acclaimed one-man show starring Ronnie Marmo, directed by Joe Mantegna, I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce, about the life of the controversial stand-up; followed by the glorious sounds of  the legendary Folk Legacy Trio, and last, but not least…Frank, Dean and Sammy on their stage, The Pack is Back – A Tribute To The Rat Pack. This spectacular selection of special offerings will have you experience many a hot August night this summer at Laguna Playhouse.

laguna playhouse seventies

Celebrating the Music of Carole King and James Taylor on August 4-6

August 4-6

Listen To The Seventies

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.

Celebrating the Music of Carole King and James Taylor

Ticket prices: $35-$51

A tribute to all the great singers/songwriters from the remarkable 1970s decade – featuring songs from Carole King to James Taylor, from Joni Mitchell to Don McLean, from Fleetwood Mac to The Eagles, from Paul Simon to Elton John and from Cat Stevens to Carly Simon.

A salute to a golden era of tight harmonies, meaningful lyrics and great tunes, all performed by a killer band fronted by Orange County’s own Jason Feddy and Molly Bergman.

laguna playhouse carney

“CarneyMagic” on August 10-11

August 10-11

CarneyMagic

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $35-$51

CarneyMagic is a theater show that blends mind-blowing sleight of hand with intelligence, taste and wit, into a unique evening of pure entertainment. This is definitely not your typical “magic show.” Carney’s approach is smart, engaging and often hilarious. Pin-balling between jaunty comedic riffs and astonishing sleight of hand, Carney will have you reeling with his hilarious audience participation segments, as well as his embodiment of multiple characters. Regarded by his peers as one of the top sleight-of-hand performers in the world, Carney has won more awards from Hollywood’s Magic Castle than anyone in their history, as well as the Academy of Magical Arts prestigious Masters Performing Fellowship.

laguna playhouse two and only

“Jay Johnson: The Two and Only” on August 12-13

August 12-13

Jay Johnson: The Two and Only

Saturday, Aug.12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug.13 at 1 p.m.

Ticket prices: $35-$51

With a career that has spanned five decades, Jay Johnson has written, produced and performed in almost every medium of entertainment. He is considered to be one of the top practitioners in the art of ventriloquism. Johnson won the American Theater Wing – Tony Award® for Jay Johnson: The Two and Only, a solo show he wrote and performed, making him the only ventriloquist to ever accomplish this feat. Experience the thrill of seeing Johnson live, and witness his quick wit and unbelievable technique first-hand.

laguna playhouse lenny bruce

“I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” on August 17-19

August 17-19

I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: $35-$51

Critically acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (the daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, presents I’m Not A Comedian...I’m Lenny Bruce directed by Joe Mantegna. The show chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time – Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today’s poetry, politics, music, film, and of course, comedy. “Funny, fierce, tragic,” you won’t want to miss this tribute to a comedy legend.

laguna playhouse folk

“Folk Legacy Trio” on August 20

August 20, 1 p.m.

Folk Legacy Trio

Ticket Prices: $35-$51

What have you been doing since 1971? Hemming your bell bottoms?

Rebuilding your Volkswagen bus? George, Rick and Jerry have been performing the music they love at the highest levels of national and international stages.  Folk Legacy Trio brings together the talents of George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins to sing the great songs of the folk era. These three men have been involved with the music of the great Folk Era since its very beginning.

laguna playhouse rat pack

“The Rat Pack is Back” on August 24-27

August 24-27

The Pack is Back – A Tribute To “The Rat Pack”

Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $35-$51

Return to the glory of 1960s Las Vegas when a trio of friends, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together and take the world by storm. Sebastian Anzaldo (Sinatra), Andy DiMino (Martin) and Lambus Dean (Davis) bring to life the iconic songs, great laughs and the spirit of those legendary performers. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like “Come Fly with Me” and “My Way,” Dino’s great songs like “Volare” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” and Sammy Davis Jr. singing “Mr. Bojangles” and “The Candy Man.” Come and see why, generations later, the legendary “Rat Pack” continues to be a major influence, even today.

Tickets for all performances range from $35-$51 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787).

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

