NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 48  |  June 16, 2023Subscribe

School Notes 061623

Share this story

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

In May, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received degrees.

Clay Braselle, of Laguna Beach, was among the students conferred their degrees. Braselle was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was English and Creative Writing. The degree awarded was a Bachelor of Arts.

University of Iowa is in the heart of downtown Iowa City, an ideal destination for learning, discovery and innovation.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.