LagunaTunes concert was (literally) lights out 061623

LagunaTunes concert was (literally) lights out!

To end their LagunaTunes Greatest Hits concert last Sunday afternoon (June 11), LagunaTunes Chorus experienced one of those unscripted moments that turned out well. The 20th anniversary concert included a pre-show DJ (Wendy Walker), a ribbon-cutting by the Chamber of Commerce (Erin Slattery), a live band and an energy-packed program.

Based on a survey to determine audience and chorus favorites from the last 20 years, the program included such crowd pleasers as “Dancing in the Street,” “RESPECT,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Proud Mary,” “Hey Jude,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Footloose” and many more. Past directors Christin Cornell and Roxanna Ward made guest appearances, each directing a song from her time as director. The three original LagunaTunes founders – Roxanna Ward, Lisa Morrice and Pat Kollenda – did a trio number together.

LagunaTunes Chorus members getting ready backstage

There was a live band. There were dancers. There was “choralography.” The Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School was packed, and an enthusiastic audience rose to their feet in appreciation.

Then the lights went out!

During a reprise of the chorus from “Dancing Queen,” an accident in the control booth plunged the theater into total darkness for about a minute. Somehow, the singers continued to sing, the band played on, and – one by one – the cell phone lights in the audience came on like stars at night. A magical moment, a sea of twinkling lights to end a high-energy show. One chorus member remarked, “We couldn’t have planned it better!”

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions).

Funding is by the FOA Foundation and the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

