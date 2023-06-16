NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 061623

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Grades are out on our beaches and Laguna Beach for the most part shines

TJ headshot AugHeal the Bay released their 33rd Annual Beach Report Card this week. The report “examines amounts of fecal pollution measured at ocean beaches along the West Coast,” which, let’s be honest, never makes for a good swim. The main goal of the Beach Report Card is to keep people safe when they head out to the beach.

So, how did Laguna Beach do?

First, consider this: “Coastal counties in California received 52% more rainfall than their 10-year average, with some counties breaking historical precipitation records. A total of 19 large storm events (called atmospheric rivers) hit the coast from October 2022 to March 2023, which is far higher than the six the state typically gets.”

All of that rainfall has “multiple negative impacts on water quality (because) the rain washes pollutants, including bacteria, into the ocean, resulting in an overall decline in Wet Weather Grades.

Here goes. Only two beaches qualified for the Heal the Bay Honor Roll, as compared to 50 last year. Much of that because “an alarming 45 million gallons of sewage was spilled into the ocean and coastal waterways, in part due to the increased rainfall,” and in part due to sewage lines that are commonly flooded with rainwater causing them to overflow.

Still, Laguna Beach graded out very well and gives all appearances of good, clean water to be active in.

With 96% of SoCal beaches receiving Summer Dry Grades of A & B, all Laguna Beach beaches graded out as A+, with the exceptions of Main Beach and Aliso Creek Ocean Interface which each still received A marks.

Winter Dry Grades and Winter Wet Grades were down below average across the board, but Laguna Beach still mostly received grades of A+, with a few A grades sprinkled in.

Only two beaches at any point in Laguna Beach graded lower than A, with Table Rock receiving a B during the Winter Wet and Aliso Creek Ocean Interface receiving an F during that same time.

With all that said, and good weather expected this weekend, get down to the beach and enjoy.

• • •

The Laguna Beach City Council has been busy interviewing and appointing members to committees and commissions within the city over the last few weeks. The results are in.

Drumroll, please...

First up, the Planning Commission – after interviewing Peter Clinco, Jorg Dubin, Steve Goldman, Steve Kellenberg, Debbie Neev, Ken Sadler, Natalya Sheddan and Susan McLintock Whitin, they appointed Goldman and Sadler to two-year terms beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025; and appointed Dubin, Kellenberg and McLintock Whitin to three-year terms, beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

Next, the Arts Commission – applicants interviewed for positions on the Arts Commission included Donna Ballard, Austin Barrow, Suzi Chauvel, Michael Ervin, Pat Kollenda, Michael Ray, Adam Schwerner, Carl Smith and Karen Wood, with Ballard, Chauvel and Wood appointed to two-year terms beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, and Barrow and Ray as alternates; and Ervin, Kollenda, Schwerner and Smith to three-year terms, beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

Interviewed for a position on the Housing and Human Services Committee were Ketta Brown, Vanessa Davis, Julie Hall, Barbara McMurray, Laura Sauers, Jacquie Schaefgen and Jennifer Zeiter, with the council reappointing Brown, McMurray, Sauers and Schaefgen for two-year terms beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

Interviewing for a position on the Personnel Board were Peter Clinco, Edwin Kisiel, Alex Kweskin and Peter Labahn and council then voted unanimously to appoint Kisiel, Kweskin and Labahn, with Clinco as the alternate for two-year terms, beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

Also, the council voted unanimously to reduce the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee from nine members to eight members, reducing the number of alternates from two to one, and then reappointed David Horne, Edward Mousally, Sonny Myers and Bill Niccum to two-year terms beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025, and reappointed Shelly Bennecke as the alternate.

Lastly, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi moved and Councilmember Mark Orgill seconded a motion authorizing the following committees to appoint non-voting student members to the Emergency Disaster & Preparedness Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Heritage Committee, Housing & Human Services Committee and Recreation Committee. The motion carried unanimously.

• • •

Don’t forget, the Fête de la Musique is tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) at Main Beach from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and presented by Laguna Beach Sister Cities.

The Fête de la Musique is a worldwide music festival celebrating the start of summer and with that celebrates music throughout the community. At 11 a.m. entertainment begins on the Cobblestones, with other performances planned at more than 30 other venues around town. For a complete listing, go to https://lagunabeachsistercities.com/fete-de-la-musique/.

• • •

Livel Real Estate, the Meital Taub Luxury Group, is at it again!

Livel Real Estate has been recognized again by the Wall St. Journal and Real Estate TrendsThe Thousand as the top .05% of the more than 1.6 million licensed real estate agents and teams nationwide.

That translates to the #29 team in the nation for medium team by sales volume and the #3 team in Orange County for medium team by sales volume.

Congrats on the accomplishment.

• • •

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement this week following the vote by the Board of Supervisors to adopt a resolution she co-drafted proclaiming June 2023 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This comes one week after the board majority voted to ban the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag from all county property.

“For the first time in history, the County of Orange formally added LGBTQ+ Pride month as an official county-recognized occasion,” said Supervisor Foley. “Based on the abhorrent rhetoric by several public speakers, we know hate continues toward the LGBTQ+ community. This nasty rhetoric does not reflect the values of most Orange County residents.”

Numbers released by the Orange County Human Relations Commission have reported an increase of 83% in hate incidents towards LGBTQ+ individuals in 2021, highlighting the importance for representatives to support our LGBTQ+ neighbors, according to Supervisor Foley.

• • •

Laguna College of Art + Design reached out this week to the community, reminding all that each year they offer some $6 million in scholarships to deserving students.

With school now out and preparations for the fall semester underway, they are once again reaching out for your generosity.

“Financial support enables talented students to engage fully in the joys and rigor of their education while they grow as designers and artists, innovators and entrepreneurs,” was the reminder.

You may donate at www.lcad.edu/donate/.

 

