The Plant Man: Remembrances of Dad 061623

The Plant Man: Remembrances of Dad on Father’s Day

By Steve Kawaratani

“Gratitude is the memory of the heart.”

–Jean Massieu

Once upon a time in Laguna, there lived an unassuming gardener named Pete, who happened to be my father. Dad was not just an ordinary gardener; he tended to village gardens with enthusiasm and joy. His knowledge and love for plants and flowers was irresistible; children would gather around the nursery’s koi pond, eager to learn about the wonders of horticulture and adults sought his wisdom to beautify their own gardens.

Remembering my Dad, Pete, and his love of gardening

Despite his long hours at the family business, Dad always found time for his children. He would return home every evening, his hands brown and calloused, and regaled us with stories of garden lore. I try to honor his memory daily, with recollections of gratitude for his kindness and generosity to all he met.

There are many gardening chores you can still undertake before Father’s Day, to create lasting memories…

Plant tomatoes, which grow well in containers

–Plant flowers: Surprise dad by planting some new summer flowers in the garden.

–Sweep the patio: Help your dad by sweeping the patio and keeping it clean (continue to conserve water by not using the hose).

–Weed the garden: Nobody really likes to pull weeds, however, spend some time weeding the garden to make it look neat and tidy.

–Mow the lawn: Give dad a break from mowing before Father’s Day.

–Mulching: Help spread a layer of mulch around plants to retain moisture, suppress weeds and give the garden a finished look.

–Plant tomatoes: My Dad really enjoyed growing his tomatoes in containers.

–Plan a garden party: Surprise your dad by setting up a garden party for Father’s Day.

Mowing the lawn gives your Dad a wonderful break on Father's Day

And so, the legacy of Pete, the gardener, lives on – both in the vibrant gardens he created and in the hearts of those who knew him, with his love, wisdom, and the beauty he brought to our little town and beyond. Happy Father’s Day, Dad, and see you next time!

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

