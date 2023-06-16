NewLeftHeader

Junior Guards begin taking over our beaches 061623

Junior Guards begin taking over our beaches as summer gets into full swing

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Junior Guard program is officially underway on our local beaches, another significant reminder that summer is upon us. This week, the program opened with both morning and afternoon sessions. Yesterday (Thursday, June 15), at least 100 Junior Guards converged on Victoria Beach.

Program participants, including instructors, gather on the sand to kick off the program, swim fins in hand as part of the needed accoutrements

Instructors outline the day’s plans and goals

According to Laguna Beach Lifeguard Marine Safety Director Kai Bond, “We have 500 kids signed up to participate in the Laguna Beach Junior Lifeguard Program this Summer. It’s the largest Junior Program in the city.”

Instructors move the guards into position for their next exercise

The program is designed for youth between 8-15, that are then placed in groups by ability and age. Together they have fun learning ocean safety, rescue techniques, enjoy beach activities and endure physical fitness challenges in an environment supporting courtesy, respect and good sportsmanship.

“Last one in is a rotten egg!” Not really…still, the kids race down the beach not wanting to be last!

Junior Lifeguard Session 1 runs from June 12-29 and Session 2 takes place from July 3-20.

 

