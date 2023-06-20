NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 062023

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Special Closed Sessions highlight City Council calendar this week as they seek new City Attorney and deal with potential legal issue

TJ headshot AugSeveral Special Closed Sessions are calendared this week for the Laguna Beach City Council. The first is called for later today (June 20) from 2-6 p.m. The agenda includes two issues for discussion:

–Public employment regarding the City Attorney, where discussion will focus on the anticipated retirement of the City Attorney Philip Kohn, from Rutan & Tucker, and interview for the appointment of a replacement.

–The second item is a “Conference with Legal Counsel” to discuss “anticipated litigation” related to “significant exposure of the City to MOM investment group for the May 2, 2023 incidents at the Hotel Laguna and 14 West and the issuance of Summary Abatement Determination.”

A Summary Abatement Determination is defined by American Legal Publishing as “Whenever an Enforcement Official or a Hearing Officer determines that an imminent threat to public health or safety exists that requires immediate correction or elimination, the Enforcement Official may summarily abate the hazard or nuisance.”

This would all appear to be related to the conflict that occurred on May 2 between the two disputing ownership groups of the properties named and the interim closure of the properties ordered by the City.

Because they are Closed Sessions the public is not included or witness to the discussions.

The second Special Closed Session is then tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21) from 8-10 a.m. to again discuss the anticipated retirement listed above and interviews for the appointment of a new City Attorney.

• • •

Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna opens at the Laguna Art Museum this Saturday, July 24. It’s a local story…that was written, or painted, beginning back in the 1920s.

Kleitsch arrived in the United States from Hungary in 1902. He eventually set his sights on Laguna Beach and in the 1920s began making a name for himself with still-life paintings and masterful portraits.

Those paintings included landscapes, street scenes, the coastline and many things in between.

To get connected, he joined the Laguna Beach Art Association, which eventually became more commonly known as the Laguna Art Museum.

Imagine, all these years later, the satisfaction he’d feel knowing they are featuring more than 70 of his “important paintings,” curated by Jean Stern, Laguna Art Museum’s Curatorial Fellow and Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum.

The exhibition runs through September 24.

There’s a number of ways to get engaged with Kleitsch. First, you’re welcome to purchase an entry ticket and mosey through the exhibition at your leisure, or you may join an exhibition walk-through on Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Curatorial Fellow Stern will lead that walk-through offering his insights to the curatorial process and talk specifically about the works of Kleitsch.

Still another way to join Stern is for a lecture he’ll present on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m., where he’ll discuss the art and life of Kleitsch.

Whatever way you choose, one of the paintings you’re certain to enjoy is The Old Post Office, 1922-23, a gift of the Estate of Joseph Kleitsch in memory of his wife Edna, which is a part of the LAM Permanent Collection.

Tickets to any of the above events are available to members of LAM at $7 and for $14 to non-members.

For tickets or more information, including membership, go to https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

• • •

The Peter Blake Gallery presents a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Lita Albuquerque, that opens this Saturday, June 24, with a reception from 4-6 p.m. The exhibition will highlight more than 20 recent Auric Field paintings.

According to Blake, “Albuquerque’s Auric Field paintings investigate space, color, materiality and the body. Subtle variations of rose madder (taken from lake roots), soft purple vesuvianite (originally found on Mt. Vesuvius) and pigments used in a centuries-old Japanese painting technique called Enogu form the palette of this series.”

Albuquerque has recently experienced an increased emergence on the international exhibition circuit, including major installations for Desert X AlUla and Copenhagen Contemporary, and most notably a solo exhibition, Liquid Light, on view as part of the 59th La Biennale di Venezia, Biennale Arte 2022.

The body of work interweaves photography, film, performance, painting and sculpture into a vibrant synthesis of personal and cosmic mythologies through the central tenet “light carries information.”

The exhibit is available for viewing by appointment by calling 949.584.1224, or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The Peter Blake Gallery is located at 435 Ocean Ave.

The exhibit closes August 5.

• • •

As we wind through Pride Month here in Laguna Beach, there’s a documentary to possibly check out about Rock Hudson on HBO Max. Hudson, of course, was a long-time fixture here in town. One local connection to look for in the documentary is Laguna Beach resident Ken Jillson, who along with his late partner Al Roberts, were a big part of those days.

Both Ken and Al are/were known as two of the biggest philanthropists in town.

You may find a trailer for the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed here:

{youtube}zzWm5kIfE8c{/youtube}

 

