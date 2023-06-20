NewLeftHeader

Village Laguna to hold June 26 general meeting for LBUSD’s expansion plans presentation

Village Laguna is holding their general meeting on Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, featuring a presentation about the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s (LBUSD’s) expansion plans by Sensible Laguna founders Steve McIntosh, Gary Kasik and Steve Brown.

Village Laguna schematic

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Village Laguna

A schematic of the proposed LBUSD plan

SensibleLaguna.org was created by three neighbors who were drawn together by what they deem a need for common sense, accurate, honest data, and ideas to counter the immense, $150 million Laguna Beach School District Facilities plan at the high school. They have spent countless hours researching, collecting data and have developed/presented a plan to both the School Board and the City Council.

The meeting link is available at www.villagelaguna.org, or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. All are welcome. Go to https://sensiblelaguna.org for more information.

 

