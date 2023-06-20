Festival of Arts brings art, music and more to Laguna Beach July 5 through September 1
This summer the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open its doors from July 5 through September 1, welcoming hundreds of patrons to relish in one of the nation’s top fine art festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.
The Festival of Arts will host 120 award-winning artists during its two-month summer season. This professionally juried fine art show features a diverse selection of artwork including paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more from artists around Orange County. Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities and museums around the world. For a full list of exhibiting artists, click here.
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Attendees at 2022 Festival of Arts visit the artists’ booths
The Festival has been rated one of the top festivals in the nation and draws in crowds from around the world. Recent accolades include Orange County Register’s Best Place to Buy Original Art, Art Fair Calendar’s Top Five Art Fairs in the West and Top 5 Art Festival in the nation voted by USA Today readers.
“The Festival is the perfect place to find affordable and unique art treasures for your home or business,” said Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi.
In addition to the variety of artwork, the Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy. The calendar includes nightly live music, guided art tours, art workshops and weekly series including Concerts on the Green, and Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery). Several special one-day events will return this year, including the very popular Festival Runway Fashion Show and Junior Artists Celebration. In honor of the Pageant of the Masters’ 90th anniversary, the Festival of Arts is hosting a special event on July 22 with a variety of special exhibits, live performances and interactive activities that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the Pageant of the Masters like never before.
“The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re an art aficionado, a music lover, or simply looking for a fun artful experience, the Festival has it all,” said Higuchi. “Explore the stunning artwork by talented artists, enjoy live music performances and participate in interactive workshops suitable for all ages. Join us this summer and discover the perfect blend of creativity, entertainment and community.”
Many events are offered for FOA visitors
Events:
–Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate
Thursdays, July 13-August 31, 5:30 p.m.
$25 additional fee for tastings
Sponsored by Charles Schwab & Cambria Estate Winery
–Americana Music Series
Fridays, July 7-Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m.
–Concerts on the Green
Saturdays, July 8-Aug. 19, 1 p.m.
–Wow… Can They Sing! Music Series
Saturdays, July 8-Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m.
–Tremendous Tributes Music Series
Sundays, July 9-Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m.
–Picture Perfect 90th Pageant Party
Saturday, July 22, 12 p.m.
–Junior Artists Celebration
Sunday, July 16, 12 p.m.
–Gospel Experience
Sunday, July 23 and Aug. 13, 1 p.m.
–Festival Runway Fashion Show
Sunday, Aug. 20, 12 p.m.
–A Night of Magic Gala
Saturday, Aug. 26
Separate ticket is required.
A visitor admires work of 2022 FOA exhibiting artist
–Art Workshops for Everyone (Presented by Bank of America)
For a schedule and to register, click here.
Creativity runs wild at the Festival’s Adult and Teen Art Classes where students will make their own masterpieces under the instruction of professional artists. ($65)
Uncork your creativity Friday nights at Wine and Painting Nights or Saturday nights at Pints, Pinots and Prints. Create a work of art with easy-to-follow instruction by Festival artists and enjoy complimentary wine or beverages. Must be 21 and up. ($80)
Friday through Sunday, the Festival hosts Youth Art Classes, art classes for children ages 5 to 12. Classes include sculpture, mixed media, painting and much more. ($25)
The Festival Art Center will be open weekdays from 4-8 p.m. and weekends from 12-8 p.m. for hands-on artistic fun. Reservations are not required, so drop in anytime.
–Art Tours (Presented by PBS SoCal)
Free art tours are held Monday through Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12-4:30 p.m. Meet the artists and learn firsthand about their techniques through discussions and artist demos.
–Special Exhibits
The Festival’s Junior Art Exhibition, sponsored in part by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, is comprised of almost 400 pieces of artwork from Orange County school children (grades PK to 12). The quality of art represented in the exhibit will astound art lovers of all ages.
Support the arts by purchasing artwork from the Art-to-Go Exhibit themed “All Together Now” donated by Festival artists with proceeds benefiting The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts.
–Dining Options/Gift Shop
Terra Laguna Beach is the on-property dining destination and focuses on California cuisine with sustainable food practices and utilizes farm stand fresh ingredients and artfully crafted meals. For reservations, call 949.494.9650.
Intermission by Terra is a grab-to-go concession stand where patrons can purchase food to enjoy on the Festival grounds.
The FOA boutique-style gift shop is the perfect place to find T-shirts, art books, posters and many other items to remember your visit.
–General Festival Information
FOA is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
–Dates and Times
July 5 through September 1
Monday through Thursday: 4-11:30 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Early closing on August 26 at 1 p.m.
–Ticket Information
General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15
Students and Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11
Children 6-12: Daily $5
Free admission for children 5 and under, military and Laguna Beach residents.
–Sponsors
