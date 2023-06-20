NewLeftHeader

Orchestre Surreal performs at the Artists Theater 062023

Orchestre Surreal performs at the Artists Theater, making for a memorable Father’s Day

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Sunday, June 18, Elvis Schoenberg’s Orchestre Surreal & Elvis’ Birthday Bash graced the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School. Conducted by former Laguna Beach resident, Ross Wright, aka Elvis Schoenberg, he returned to perform in Laguna for the first time in 10 years. He derived his name from Austrian composer Arnold Schoenberg and singer Elvis Presley.

Orchestre Elvis Schoenberg.JPG 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Ross Wright (aka Elvis Schoenberg) conducted Orchestre Surreal

Special LBHS alumni guests featured Eric Henderson, a popular local classical guitarist; Kurt James on electric guitar; Philip Gough on surf guitar and Michael Kramer on guitar and vocals.

Orchestre Eric Henderson.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Eric Henderson, a concert guitarist and virtuoso, was trained by master Spanish guitarist Andres Segovia

Orchestre OCallahan trio.jpg 3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Daniel O’Callaghan (aka Dangerous Dan), Michael Kramer and Angela Carole Brown (aka The Fabulous Miss Thing) collaborated on vocals

Orchestre Phil Gough.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Phil Gough on surf guitar

Orchestre Kurt James.JPG 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Kurt James on electric guitar

Attendees experienced a modern-day psychedelic music appreciation course, in the form of a performance event. By cleverly and playfully combining classic rock songs with classical music, jazz and film music, Orchestre Surreal breaks the barriers of the standard orchestra experience with costumes, stage antics, and unexpected twists and turns, which provided an entertaining experience of the music they know in a completely new way.

For more information on Orchestre Surreal, visit www.orchestresurreal.com.

 

