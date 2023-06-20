NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! Music for Summer

Laguna Live! Music for summer

Laguna Live Quarteto Nuevo

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Quarteto Nuevo - July 9

Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum: Quarteto Nuevo

Join this quartet consisting of saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion as they perform in the museum. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

laguna live Stekol

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Richard Stekol - July 11

Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays, Karen Hammack and Richard Stekol

Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center - 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach on a Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

laguna live Terry Steele

Courtesy of terrysteelemusic.com

Terry Steele - July 23

Sunday, July 23, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts

Terry Steele hosts: Sunday Gospel Experience with special guest performers. (BYOB) Bring Your Own Brunch

Terry Steele hosts Gospel Experience with guest Crystal Lewis

Sunday, August 13, 1-2:30 p.m.

Terry Steele hosts Gospel Experience with the Community Gospel Chorale

Terry Steele is a two-time Grammy Awards nominee and a two-time ASCAP award-winning songwriter and has toured internationally as a professional recording artist. Characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony, Gospel music can be traced to the early 17th century in Scotland and now is heavily influenced by ancestral African music, thus making for a lively afternoon. Bring your picnic to the grounds and discover the fine art displays after enjoying great music.

Tickets and Entry Fees:

Reserved (VIP) seating is $20 and available from www.foapom.com.

Festival entry is free with proof of Laguna Beach residency.

Non-resident Laguna Live! members may pick up free passes to the grounds for non-reserved section at will call; please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to book.

Tickets for all events are available at www.lagunalive.org.

 

