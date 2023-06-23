NewLeftHeader

Summertime Safety: Social media profile errors 062323

Summertime Safety: Social media profile errors

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer (Crime Prevention)

When you are on vacation during the summertime, please be careful when and how you share your trip. Follow these tips to avoid giving out too much!

We suggest to share your vacation photos when you return from your trip.

Police will do a Vacation House Check while you’re away

You do not want others to know your house is empty for a few days or weeks.

–Do not post how long you will be gone.

–Do not post “stories” or “posts” on the day you leave, a passport photo, or while in the plane. This lets others know exactly when you leave.

–Do not add too much personal information on your profile. This could include your full name, your address/general location, or contact information. This information could be used by others to gain access to your private information or home location.

–Keep your profile on private so strangers cannot access your profile.

–Try to not add people you do not know.

–Do not post pictures with your vehicle license plate or home address in the background of the photo.

While you are on vacation, let Laguna Beach Police Department help out. Click here to fill out a Vacation House Check form. We will stop by your house while you are gone to make sure your property is safe. Just fill in the form and submit it. Stay safe while traveling and keep your home safe, too. While you are on your vacation, leave a light on inside and outside or purchase a “smart” lightbulb to turn on with an app.

 

