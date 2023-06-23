NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 50  |  June 23, 2023Subscribe

St. Mary’s ECW to present Summer Series IV Concerts 062323

Share this story

St. Mary’s ECW to present Summer Series IV Concerts

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women’s group, (ECW), is planning a series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer on their ocean-view terrace. Opening the series on Saturday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. is beloved local musician Gary “Shap” Shapiro.

St. Marys ECW Gary Shapiro

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of St. Mary’s ECW

Gary Shapiro performs Saturday, June 24

Following that, Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will present Broadway Cabaret on Saturday, July 22. The Black Orchid Duo with Ed Krajec and special guest Danny Beissel will round out the concerts on Saturday, Aug. 19. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder. Wine and beer are available for purchase. Tickets: Concerts, $25; to purchase a meal, add on $20 and a drink for $5. A season pass is $130. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://www.ecwstmaryslb.org/upcomingevents.

Also planned is a wine tasting event on Saturday, Sept. 9 with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna. Tickets for this event will go on sale in August.

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund and the Susi Q Community Center, among others.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.