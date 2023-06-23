NewLeftHeader

Musical trio, Big Treble, presents free Bastille Day concert at the Susi Q

“From Bizet to French Cabaret,” a free concert by musical trio Big Treble, debuts on Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at the Susi Q. The show celebrates all things French just ahead of Bastille Day with an hour of popular vocal and instrumental French music and Paris-inspired hits by American composers.

The Big Treble trio consists of vocalists Lisa Morrice, Samantha Morrice, and composer/pianist Jeffrey Briar. Stand-out songs from the show include arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Edith Piaf’s immortal “La Vie en Rose,” Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris” and Debussy’s stunning “Clair de Lune.”

“The idea for the show comes from our repertoire,” said Lisa Morrice.  “Jeffrey Briar and I have performed together for many years, and I noticed we have a lot of French songs in our song book. Plus, my daughter, Samantha Morrice, Jeffrey and I all speak French. So we thought, pourquoi pas? Which means, why not?”

Musical trio big

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

Jeffrey Briar, Lisa Morrice and Samantha Morrice of Big Treble

Pianist/composer Jeffrey Briar has four published CDs and is a highly sought-after accompanist, who has worked with many opera and cabaret singers, in addition to being a musical director and accompanist for many melodrama and musical theater productions.

Lisa Morrice has performed in numerous concerts and musical theater productions in the U.S. and Europe, including a leading role in Ray Bradbury’s sci-fi musical, 2116, which she performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival along with Samantha Morrice. Lisa Morrice is also principal vocalist with the Laguna Community Concert Band.

Samantha Morrice has appeared in regional and off-Broadway theater, commercials, TV and movies. She is a founding member of the New York-based troupe Hamlet Isn’t Dead and is a graduate of the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.

“I grew up in Laguna Beach and I’m amazed at the many artistic endeavors the city supports. It’s an incredibly rich environment for performing and visual artists,” said Samantha Morrice. “We are grateful to the Susi Q and the City of Laguna to provide us this unique opportunity.”

“The musical treat/show is part of a ‘Summer at the Susi Q’ concert series that includes ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Night’ on August 16 at 6 p.m. featuring the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band,” said Jo Ann Ekblad, Susi Q’s program and communications director. “We’re delighted to feature Big Treble.”

RSVP here. To register by phone, call 949.715.8105.

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit https://thesusiq.com

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

