NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 50  |  June 23, 2023Subscribe

LB Schools Performing Arts Boosters FP 062323

Share this story

LB Schools Performing Arts Boosters – Theater receives Festival of the Arts Foundation grant

The Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters – Theater was awarded a grant of $3,000 from the Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation for their continued support of the theater arts at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) and Thurston Middle School (TMS).

The FOA Foundation was established 1989 with the goal of ensuring access to outstanding arts education and experience in the Laguna Beach community. Grants are awarded annually to a variety of nonprofit community arts organizations and arts programs within the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

The FOA also supports graduates of LBHS through scholarships for the duration of their artistic study. The foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts, but together have cumulatively awarded nearly $2.6 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach and more than $3 million in scholarships.

LB School Minguez Marshall

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Schools Performing Arts Boosters

LBHS Theater Program Director Meghan Minguez-Marshall

The continued support from the foundation, benefits both LBHS and TMS theater programs. Unique, unpredictable and sometimes last-minute needs including props, costume creation, repairs, maintenance and additional set pieces are essential to the process. These additional funds will be helpful in bringing seamless and exceptional performances to the community. Beyond the classroom, these funds will also enrich the educational experience via field trips, guest lecturers and current material.

Meghan Minguez-Marshall is completing her first academic year at LBHS as the theater program director. “We are very thankful to the FOA Foundation for supporting LBHS theater arts so we can continue to give our students the opportunity to express themselves on stage,” added Minguez-Marshall. In addition to theater classes and performances, Minguez-Marshall teaches English at the high school.

The Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters are grateful for the longtime support and dedication of the FOA Foundation to keep the creativity and arts education in focus in our seaside community.

For more information about the Festival of Arts Foundation, including its grants and scholarships, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.