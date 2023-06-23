Fair Game 062323

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Marine mammals being hit hard by devastating “domoic acid” relating to bloom stretching PMMC resources

On Tuesday evening (June 20), what appeared to be a dead sea lion floated ashore onto Picnic Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A portion of the beach, just around the point from Diver’s Cove, was closed temporarily during the removal process.

Stu News Laguna was forwarded a picture showing authorities on the beach dealing with the dead mammal, which appeared to be a fully mature adult, bringing questions as to what actually happened to cause its death.

When I contacted authorities at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the probable cause came through loud and clear.

Authorities had issued an alert saying that due to patients (mammals) affected by domoic acid, caused by a large toxic algae bloom off of Southern California, well over 1,000 mammals have been either rescued or died over the last two weeks in the waters from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles because of this bloom.

Here’s what’s happening according to the PMMC: “This algae produces a neurotoxin called domoic acid. Domoic acid is a toxin produced by a diatom plankton that is a member of the genus Pseudo-nitzschia. Pseudo-nitzschia undergoes tremendous reproduction or “bloom” when the nutrient loads are high and the water is warmer. Fertilizer run-off from untreated sewage is thought to be a source of nutrient input into coastal waters that can expand the blooms. Fish and filter-feeding animals eat the algae, then sea lions, dolphins, whales and other marine mammals in turn consume these “toxic” fish. Domoic acid toxin binds to receptors in the brain, causing them to “fire” uncontrollably, resulting in seizures, severe brain inflammation and eventually causes irreversible brain damage.

“Sea lions with domoic acid often suffer from nausea, vomiting, dehydration and diarrhea at lower doses and seizures, coma, irreversible memory loss (amnesic shellfish poisoning), aggressive behavior or lethargic unresponsiveness, miscarriages and death at higher doses.”

As such you can only imagine that PMMC is inundated as this bloom moves south into our local waters. And, PMMC’s life-saving work is not possible without the community’s crucial financial assistance.

To make matters worse, many of the affected mammals are coming in larger, meaning increased food needs, more medication required and additional medical supplies needed. This increase is putting financial strain on PMMC’s standard resources.

It might be a good time for all of us to check our piggybanks to see if there’s a little something extra we might be able to do to support the effort. Trust me, it’s truly needed…now!

To donate go here.

And, and this is a BIG one, if you come across a sick animal on the beach during this particular event 1) stay away; 2) DO NOT push these beached animals back into the water, this could cause them further harm; 3) report injured and ill marine mammals by calling PMMC’s hotline at 949.494.3050.

• • •

The Laguna Beach City Council met behind closed doors earlier this week for several Special Closed Sessions to discuss two very important items to the city.

The first was the future employment regarding the City Attorney, where discussion focused on the anticipated retirement of the City Attorney Philip Kohn and planned interviews for the appointment of a replacement.

The second item was to discuss what was termed as “anticipated litigation” relating to “significant exposure of the City to MOM investment group for the May 2, 2023 incidents at the Hotel Laguna and 14 West and the issuance of Summary Abatement Determination.”

Tuesday evening, almost 4 1/2 hours after the scheduled start time for that day’s first closed session, the City Council returned to open session and at Mayor Bob Whalen’s request, City Attorney Kohn provided the following information:

–Regarding the item relating to public employment, all Councilmembers were present and participated in the discussion. No reportable action was taken.

–Regarding the closed session item relating to conference with legal counsel concerning anticipated litigation, Councilmember Mark Orgill recused himself due to a conflict of interest related to one of the involved parties and Councilmember George Weiss recused himself due to a conflict of interest of a belief there was no justification for the closed session item; all of the remaining Councilmembers were present and participated in the discussion. No reportable action was taken.

Interesting that Councilmember Weiss would recuse himself. I understand his protest that the session shouldn’t be closed, but doesn’t he owe it to the constituents that elected him to have his voice included in discussions involving potential litigation against the city?

• • •

Thanks to Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield who have recently made a generous donation to the Laguna Beach Police and Community Foundation. The foundation, in turn, now plans to make a donation to the city to allow them to acquire two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The ATVs will assist the LBPD to better patrol the beaches and park locations.

Thanks to those involved.

• • •

Our local PD recently announced that they were taking the lead of an Orange County taskforce, comprised of police departments from San Clemente to Seal Beach, to target speeders and loud exhaust.

This multi-agency enforcement effort is in response to safety and quality of life issues that continue to impact coastal residents.

So, what have you done for me lately might be your question? Glad you asked.

Last Saturday, they were in enforcement mode. Included in their operation were police officers from Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Tustin and the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR).

–80 vehicles were stopped for vehicle code violations.

–69 vehicles were issued citations (which include loud and/or modified exhaust).

–Six vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee.

–One driver was arrested for several outstanding warrants and the associated vehicle was impounded.

“Aftermarket or custom vehicle exhausts that exceed noise limits set by law are a continual problem along the coastal communities within Orange County. Our communities are greatly affected by the nuisance of loud noise, and we will continue to work with our neighboring police agencies to address the issue,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

The Laguna Beach Police Department will continue these joint law enforcement agency speed and loud exhaust operations in Orange County over the summer.

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach has begun updating their Local Hazard Mitigation Plan and they’re asking for the community’s help. It’s important!

First off, this plan will help public safety officials, city staff, elected officials and members of the public to better understand the threats from natural and human-caused hazards in our community, and when completed will offer recommendations of specific actions to proactively decrease these threats before disasters occur.

Please go to and complete the city’s survey here and/or attend the open forum on Wednesday, June 28 from 12-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. in Council Chambers with your hazard risks and areas of concern.

• • •

Tomorrow, bring your furry friend down to the Neighborhood Congressional Church for the Pet Parade and Chili Cookoff, brought to the community by the Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF). The event returns after a three-year hiatus from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., outdoors at the Neighborhood Congregational Church. Prizes will be awarded!

Admission is free.