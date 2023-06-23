NewLeftHeader

Peter Blake Gallery presents solo exhibition 062323

Peter Blake Gallery presents solo exhibition by Lita Albuquerque, opening on June 24

The Peter Blake Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist, Lita Albuquerque. Opening on Saturday June 24 with a reception from 4-6 p.m., it will highlight more than 20 recent Auric Field paintings.

Albuquerque’s Auric Field paintings investigate space, color, materiality and the body. Subtle variations of rose madder (taken from lake roots), soft purple vesuvianite (originally found on Mt. Vesuvius) and pigments used in centuries-old Japanese painting technique called Enogu form the palette of this series.

Peter Blake untitled

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Peter Blake

“Untitled, 2019” by Lita Albuquerque

Executed on layers of black and white pigment backgrounds, the paintings’ top layers of colorful pigment begin to vibrate and form a tonal language. Light is at once absorbed, reflected and refracted – perhaps metaphors for light as consciousness. And if we can consider light equivalent to consciousness, then these paintings highlight our collective awareness so that perception is made possible. It is no surprise that Albuquerque’s choice of pigment takes us from lake waters to volcanoes, from the roots of plants to the roots of the earth’s core, materials that are at once below and above the earth’s surface.

Albuquerque has recently experienced an increased emergence on the international exhibition circuit, including major installations for Desert X AlUla and Copenhagen Contemporary, and most notably a solo exhibition, Liquid Light, on view as part of the 59th La Biennale di Venezia, Biennale Arte 2022.

Albuquerque’s body of work interweaves photography, film, performance, painting and sculpture into a vibrant synthesis of personal and cosmic mythologies through the central tenet “light carries information.”

The exhibit is available for viewing by appointment by calling 949.584.1224, or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The gallery is located at 435 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. The exhibit closes August 5.

 

