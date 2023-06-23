NewLeftHeader

School Notes

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Catherine Herrick of Laguna Beach has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The University of Rhode Island was founded in 1892 and is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island, with 14,300 undergraduate students and more than 2,700 graduate students.

The campus is located in Kingston, R.I.

 

