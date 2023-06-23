NewLeftHeader

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A dedication ceremony took place on Thursday, June 15 in honor of the new art installation, “We Need to Talk” by Julie Setterholm and Candice Brokenshire, at the Telephone Booth on Forest Avenue. Arts Commission and Sawdust Art Festival members were in attendance. After the ceremony, a reception was held at Visit Laguna Beach. Look through the many windows to spot the artistic creations inside. This commission will be featured next week in a “Stu News” arts story by Marrie Stone.

 

