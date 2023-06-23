NewLeftHeader

Summer is busting out all over for LPAPA FP 062323

Summer is busting out all over with Peggi Kroll-Roberts’ Plein Air Painting Workshop

The best way to welcome summer is to spend time outdoors soaking up the beautiful landscapes. Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) has come up with a wonderful ways to do just that.

LPAPA adds Peggi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of peggykrollroberts.com

“Beach Scene” by Peggi Kroll-Roberts

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break each day

Plein Air Painting Workshop with Peggi Kroll-Roberts 

Always wanted to learn to paint expressive figures in your landscapes? Want to improve your results while painting outdoors? Always wanted to learn about plein air painting but have been afraid to try it? Need some inspiration to kick-start your work?

Join Peggi Kroll Roberts, award-winning oil painter and LPAPA Signature Artist, for this outdoor painting workshop focused on painting figures in the landscape on location in Laguna beach and park settings. Kroll-Roberts will walk you through her process for creating exciting, expressive paintings.

All levels welcome, beginner to professional. This workshop will include talks, demonstrations, lots of one-on-one instruction and painting on location at outdoor Laguna locations. Kroll-Roberts will demonstrate her painting technique and students will have the opportunity to paint plein air studies in this fun and informative two-day class. Students must provide their own art supplies, meals and transportation to and from painting sites. Maximum of 12 students, minimum of 8.

In addition to the workshop, the LPAPA Gallery is proud to present a special Artist in Residence Showcase Exhibition of available paintings, collages and ceramics by Peggi Kroll Roberts, July 6-July 31.

Workshop Tuition: $375 for LPAPA Members, $400 for Non-Members

Maximum: 12 students; Minimum: 8 students

Locations: Painting locations, as well as a recommended supply list, to be provided to registrants in advance.

To register, click here.

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

