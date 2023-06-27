NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts foaSOUTH Satellite Gallery presents Pageant of the Masters: 90 Years of Living Pictures Exhibit

Celebrating the Pageant of the Masters’ 90th anniversary this summer, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is pleased to announce its newest off-site exhibit, Pageant of the Masters: 90 Years of Living Pictures Exhibit, located at foaSOUTH, the Festival’s satellite gallery. Open now through October 1, visitors have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and captivating artistry that has defined the Pageant of the Masters. This limited-time exhibit showcases a stunning collection of rare Pageant memorabilia and photographs, offering a special look into the Pageant’s history.

“The Pageant of the Masters has not only become a cultural cornerstone of Laguna Beach but also a source of inspiration for generations of artists and enthusiasts,” shared exhibit curator Pat Sparkuhl. “It has fostered a sense of community and pride, bringing together individuals who appreciate the power of living art and the preservation of history. It is my hope that as visitors explore this exhibit, they will be moved to reflect upon the profound impact the Pageant has had on our community’s identity and the enduring legacy it has created.”

Highlights within the exhibit include large, handmade urn props from the 2009 Pageant of the Masters production The Muse, as well as costumes from the 2016 Pageant production Partners. Visitors can view behind-the-scenes photos, including images of the Pageant’s early days when the stage and artist booths were built. The exhibit features a photo of the Irvine Bowl in 1941 with a handwritten caption from Roy Ropp, the founder of the Pageant of the Masters.

This exhibit is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Pageant, showcasing 90 years of artistic brilliance and storytelling that has captivated audiences from around the world. From the earliest productions to the breathtaking displays that astonish audiences today, each piece in the Pageant of the Masters: 90 Years of Living Pictures Exhibit tells a story of passion, dedication and creative expression.

Pageant of the Masters: 90 Years of Living Pictures Exhibit is free of cost to the public and runs through October 2023. The foaSOUTH gallery is inside Active Culture located at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. The building is open to the public daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 

The Festival of Arts is a nonprofit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. For more information call 949.494.1145 or go to www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

 

