School Notes 062723

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Kelly Keller of Laguna Beach recently graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations.

Keller joined more than 900 additional undergraduate Fulbright College students who graduated in spring 2023 and whose academic achievement was celebrated during the commencement ceremonies in Bud Walton Arena.

“On behalf of our faculty, staff and the entire U of A community, we offer Kelly a big congratulations,” said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College. “We’re so incredibly proud of Kelly for reaching this incredible academic achievement.”

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Included was Peyton Nash of Laguna Beach, named to the president’s list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. 

 

